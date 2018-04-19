RUGBY UNION: Minis festival is huge success at new ground

Have your say

Spalding welcomed more than 100 players from Chelmsford for a minis festival and fun day at the new ground on Drain Bank North.

Under-7s and under-8s all enjoyed a morning of tag rugby while the older groups (under-9 to 12) also played.

Spalding warm up

This was followed by a bouncy castle, bouncy slide, train rides, egg and spoon race, obstacle course, barbecue, cake and sweet stall, bar, tea and coffees for all the families to take part in the fun day.

Minis co-ordinator Peppa Saunders said: “This was a good start to trial out the new ground.

“It has taken a lot of teamwork and volunteers to get this accomplished.

“My thanks go out to everyone to help make this happen.

We look forward to hosting many more activities at the new ground. Peppa Saunders

“The day proved to us that this has definitely been achievable.

“Thanks to Liz and Colin Kelly from Chelmsford for choosing Spalding for their fun day.

“We look forward to hosting many more activities at the new ground.”

Spalding are looking for new members from under-6s up to adults.

Training takes place for minis on Sundays from 10am, juniors Thursdays at 7pm and Sundays at 10am, seniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm and touch rugby on Wednesdays at 7pm.

For more information on becoming a member or hiring the venue, call Peppa Saunders (07917 411928) or Martin Beecham (07796 191663) and check out the website www.pitchero.com/clubs/spaldingrfc