RUGBY UNION: Donovan leads the way at Tigers trials

The under-13 Spalding rugby boys were out impressing in a series of trials all over the region for the Leicester Tigers Development Player Programme.

More than 500 boys went through the trials over five sites around the area.

Spalding under-13 boys were out in force trying to build on last season’s success where they won the Leicester Tigers Cup, made the trip to Twickenham and appeared pitchside at the Aviva Premiership final between Wasps and Exeter.

Donovan Capes, Matt Lines, Thomas Payne, Tomas Dunbar, Tom Wand, Zak Franklin and Freddie Fitzpatrick were selected after a series of challenging trials.

Toby Wilks, Oliver Murdoch and Alfie Parkin got selection by Northampton Saints as they live within the club’s boundary.

Spalding have travelled further afield this season, finding the best teams available to challenge them on a weekly basis which has helped continually develop the team.

Another successful comes to a close and the boys look forward to their challenges at Leicester and Northampton next season.