RUGBY UNION: Deeping serve up champagne rugby to sweep aside Wellingborough

MIDLANDS FOUR EAST (SOUTH): Deepings 29 Wellingborough Old Grammarians 17

A 20-minute spell that scrum half Guy Cunningham described as “the best rugby we’ve played in seven or eight years” put Deepings out of sight against Wellingborough.

We started with a bang and then when Wellingborough came into the game, we battled it out and put in a performance Tim Hutton, Coach, Deepings

Linchfield Road was lit up by three early tries from Gareth Silverwood, Jack Elliot and Cunningham himself, two of them converted by Chris Owen, which effectively saw off Old Grammarians.

But Deepings were prepared to play hard as well, digging deep to hold out their opponents when they were camped just ten metres away from the home side’s try line.

The forwards, led by props Silverwood and Ben Rippon, along with hooker Dom Peacock and formidable locks Kirk Green and Peter Bradley made sure Wellingborough could only cross the try line three times.

Any threat of an Old Grammarians comeback after an early second half converted try was snuffed out when Peacock went over after a scrum and rolling maul five metres out.

Final proof of the Green Machine’s ability to see the game out came after a combination of steely discipline when refeering decisions seemed to the way of Wellingborough and the visitors eventually scoring and unconverted try to make the score 24-17.

Deepings went straight down their opponents end and put together the best try of the match which started with a scrum on the Wellingborough 22-metre line before the ball was spread wide for man of the match Nathan Pound to touch down for a try.

It was the third straight win for Deepings, even with a reshuffle which saw captain Lance Charity move to blind-side flanker and Green switch from his customary prop role.

With a bonus point coming their way as well for scoring more than four tries, Deepings are all set to consolidate third place in the league when they visit Aylestone St James on Saturday.

After the game, Deepings coach Tim Hutton targeted home league wins in March against Bedford Swifts and Brackley, plus silverware, for his side.

Hutton admitted that “the league is probably beyond us” after a slow start where the Green Machine lost three of the first four games of the season, including one away at Wellingborough where Deepings fielded an under-strength side.

But after sweet revenge on Saturday, Hutton said: ”We started with a bang and then when Wellingborough came into the game, we battled it out and put in a performance.

“We used the elements well in the first half, with good kicking from Chris Owen, and they couldn’t come back into the game because we were too far ahead.

“Being able to respond to their scores in the second half was all that we needed to do.

“Now we want to go undefeated at home for the rest of the season and win one or both of the cup competitions we’re in (Lincolnshire Cup and Hunts & Peterborough Cup).

“The league is probably beyond is because we lost so many games at the start of the season.

“But people are now consistently available so that we can come together as a team which is important and will be even more important in the weeks ahead.”

Captain Lance Charity said: “It was a great game where we started very strong, bagging three tries early on.

“In the second half, we did what we needed to and the lads fought very hard in defence so as to not let them back into the game.

“We showed great character in our final ten metres of the field and it was a good feeling to see ourselves seal the win with a great team try from Nathan Pound at the other end of the pitch.

“It was a well-earned win where we showed real character and belief, grafting it out in the second half, so I’m very pleased with the boys.”

DEEPINGS: Rippon, Peacock, Silverwood, Green, Bradley, Charity, Cannell, Trotman; Cunningham, Owen, Kenton, Pound, Elliot, Thompson, Jones. Subs: Osborne, Harding, Meikle, Dobie, Broome.

TRIES: Cunningham, Elliot, Silverwood, Peacock, Pound.

CONVERSIONS: Owen (two).

MAN OF THE MATCH: Nathan Pound - Drove Deepings in attack and more than played his part in defence too.

UP NEXT: Aylestone St James (A) - Saturday