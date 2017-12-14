RUGBY PREVIEW: Town aim to take good form away with them

Spalding hit the road with a new sense of confidence ahead of their trip to Birstall on Saturday (kick 2.15pm).

Fresh from an unlikely 20-17 victory at home to second-place Ashby on Saturday, the Elephants have set themselves the challenge of repeating their all-round impressive display against mid-table opposition.

COVERING GROUND: Full back George Douglas who scored Spaldings third try which was converted by Willis Ingleby. Photo: SG091217-110TW.

The return of number eight Harry Sharman to first team action, plus penetrating attack from wingers Ashton Capes and Gav Sharman, alongside full back George Douglas, paved the way for Town to put a smile on the face of head coach George Reid.

He said: “We’re starting to get the players to recognise their own abilities and speak to each other.

“The lads who came into the side did a good job and everyone is starting to learn, listen and come together.

“Everyone had their minds set on the fact that Ashby was our last home game before the winter break, so we had to perform.

“We didn’t make a lot of mistakes and that was the difference between us and them in that we got our passes off, got our tackles together and stuck to the task.”

“There’s been a case before that we’ve done really well and then taken our feet of the pedal.

“But we just have to stick to the same mindset and go forward.”

Captain Richard Cooke said: “We were confident because we always seem to pick our game up against the stronger sides.

“Our work rate was a lot better and, defensively, we were a lot stronger in our tackling.

“We haven’t got a big player base but they are a good bunch of lads who found it difficult for away games this season.

“But Birstall is the last game before Christmas and we’ve already beaten them at home (in September) so we’re looking for a good away win.”

Capes said: “From pre-season, I feel that I’ve come on quite a lot, learning from the senior players who have been guiding me all the way.

“I used to play for Bourne Town Football Club, but I’ve always watched rugby and I’m now a winger by field position.

“But I thought it would be a risk to switch codes and, as a team, we’ve not won many games this season.

“So Ashby was a bonus, even though my try on Saturday happened that quickly and the build-up to it was so instant.”

• In Midlands Four East (South) action, Bourne face another derby after their Lincolnshire Cup defeat at home to Deepings when they travel to Stamford College Old Boys.

