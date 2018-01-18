Search

Promotion-chasing Bourne must stay focused in quest for honours

Team manager John Hume is urging his Bourne Rugby Club charges to remain focused in their quest for honours this season.

Bourne maintained their push for promotion from Midlands 4 East (South) last weekend with a hard-fought 27-21 away win at Aylestone St James.

The victory cemented their grip on second spot in the standings and ensured they have a 10-point advantage over third-placed Brackley while trailing table-topping St Neots by just three points.

They travel to face Midlands 5 East (South) high-flyers North Hykeham this weekend for a cup clash and Hume wants his players to keep concentrating on the task in hand after an indifferent refereeing performance affected last Saturday’s away match.

Hume said: “If we can win under those circumstances, beating a good side at their ground, we can afford to approach games with a degree of confidence.

“But we need to remain realistic and focussed. We’ve slipped up before and weren’t far off losing – only our best will be good enough to guarantee winning games.”

Bourne needed to finish with a late flurry to secure their victory at Aylestone last weekend.

An upset looked on the cards when Bourne were trailing 21-10 with both skipper Tom Dixon and Sam Thornburn being yellow carded at separate points during the second half.

Dixon then had to withdraw himself from proceedings to prevent being red-carded and Bourne showed a real resolve to hit back and claim victory.

Stand-in captain Sam Harby said: “It was a tough day at the office.

“Our discipline is always improving but we were caught out on Saturday – to be fair to the lads the circumstances were unusual and, although it took us most of the game, we did eventually learn how to deal with it.”

Player-coach Dave Maudsley added: “Aylestone were much improved and worthy of running us close.

“For reasons beyond the control of either side the game never flowed and I suspect they will be even more frustrated than us.

“But the first and last 10 minutes of the game were proof of what we’re capable of and I believe we deserved the win.”

Standings

Midlands 4 East (South)

Pld W D L Pts

St Neots 9 8 0 1 40

Bourne 10 8 0 2 37

Brackley 10 6 0 4 27

Deepings 10 5 1 4 24

Bedford Swifts 9 4 2 3 23

Wellingborough OG 9 4 1 4 22

Aylestone 9 3 0 6 17

Thorney 10 2 0 8 10

Stamford College 10 1 0 9 7