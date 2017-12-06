WATER POLO: We are the champions!

Have your say

Spalding are champions of the Hertfordshire League’s Division One.

They travelled to Bedford with a strong squad of 11 players for the final match.

Spalding

The first quarter brought opportunities for both teams.

Bedford’s captain bagged an early hat-trick but the two brothers from Spalding kept the scoreline close with goals from Phil James and John James making it 3-2.

Spalding turned the tables in the second quarter as the team’s discipline began to pay off.

Goals from Ben Marsters and Ed Martin put Spalding 4-3 ahead.

Spalding turned up the intensity in the third quarter and got five goals without reply through Marsters, P James and J James and two for junior Toby Rickett at the end of his debut season.

The fourth quarter saw goals from both sides as Marsters got his third and although Bedford managed two goals, it was too late.

Spalding’s goalkeeper Jon Davis made an excellent one-on-one save to secure the 10-5 victory.

The squad thank Spalding Round Table and Spalding Beer and Music Festival committee for their support.