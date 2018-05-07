TAE KWON-DO: Students pass belt gradings

Have your say

Students from The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do in Spalding and Long Sutton passed colour belt grading examinations.

The gradings start with a one-hour training session where the student runs through the requirements.

Long Sutton

A total of 122 students attend three gradings and achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

This makes well over 13,500 students passing colour belt gradings with the schools in the last 30 years.

Students received grades and belts at presentations held at their own school.

To learn a martial art, call Mark Farnham on 07771 644460 or 01553 841880 or visit www.mftkd.co.uk

The Mark Farnham School in Long Sutton

SPALDING

6th Kup: Alexander Brooke, Eleanor Cranke.

7th Kup: Harry Cranke, Marco Martino, Jan Witek.

8th Kup: Isabel Bowser, James Cranke, Jack Harrison, Oscar Harrison.

9th Kup: Sophia Durward, Sophie McFie.

LONG SUTTON

6th Kup: Tabitha Cook, Leanne Frith-Anderson.

8th Kup: Caysie Ball, Chloe Ball, Kasey Peace.

9th Kup: Inca Bernasconi-Brown, Brayden Butler, Chloe Holgate.