TAE KWON-DO: Carl collects national title

Spalding instructor Carl Grimes won the men’s black belt destruction event at the TAGB English Championships.

He was also runner-up in the men’s black belt power test.

Long Sutton’s Andrew Mason was second in the executive men’s red belt sparring.

A total of 16 fighting areas ran throughout the day with well over 1,200 competitors and 400 officials at Worcester.

This is the second biggest competition of the year behind the British Championships.

There were 58 students, 53 spectators and 19 officials from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do at the tournament with pattern, sparring, destruction, team sparring and team pattern events during the day. A total of 22 medals were won.

The Mark Farnham Schools are preparing for next month’s Welsh Championships in Cardiff.

