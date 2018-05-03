SWIMMING: Talented youngsters take chance to shine

Have your say

Fifteen members of South Lincs Competitive Swimming Club attended the Last Chance Regional Qualifiers Meet at Peterborough.

With senior members of the squad competing at Sheffield in the Regional Championship, it was time for the club’s emerging youth to shine.

The window for Lincolnshire’s counties entry is open with Charlotte Ciuberkyte (11) and Rianna Abbott (10) gaining their first qualifying times.

Abbott achieved bronze in her 50m backstroke.

Luke Sorrell (9), competing for the first time, achieved bronze in the 200 IM with brother Oliver (10) including gold 50m breaststroke, silver 400m free, 400 IM, 200m back, 200m fly, 200m breast, 200m free, 100m back, 100m breast, 100m free, 50m free, bronze 200m fly, 50m back and 50m fly.

Nitesh Anbazaghan (11) has his first two regional times under his belt for this season with personal bests in every race at this competition – silver 100m fly and 100m breast, bronze in the 200 IM, 50m breast.

Isobel Gosling (10) won gold in the 50m fly, silver in the 400 IM and bronze in the 200 IM.

Edward Skells (14) won silver in the 200 IM and bronze for his 50m breaststroke – achieving the County qualifying time.

Twin sister Esther took bronze in the 400 IM, 200 IM and 200m freestyle with six county times for next season.

Beatrice Finch (11) claimed bronze in the 200 IM and 200m backstroke.

Lilli Bowman (10), making her debut in the 100m backstroke, will be looking to get a personal best in the club’s Tulip Open Meet.

Ellie O’Brien (11), Naomi Blanchard (12), Dzuigas Baziliausgas (12), Anish Suwaneraj (10) and Adidita Chabria (12) had personal bests.

Heidi Skells, Tracy Abbott and Matt Gosling were proud of all the club swimmers.