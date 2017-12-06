SWIMMING: Head coach delighted with ‘fantastic’ times

Have your say

South Lincs Competitive Swimming Club enjoyed success in their first trip to the Wycombe county and regional qualifier.

Mollie Briggs (12), Hannah Willis (12) and Ellisha Cookson (13) started with the 800m freestyle and achieved personal bests.

Briggs knocked eight seconds off her time and went on to achieve a silver medal for her 200m fly.

Willis’ excellent effort in the 200m back and 100m fly brought home a silver medal and she also won bronze for the 200m fly and 100m free.

Cookson won bronze for her 400m free, 200m IM and 400m IM.

Daisy Rummery (13) was only able to attend for the Saturday morning but still achieved silver for the 200m back.

Andre Ubaviciute (13) and Naomi Blanchard (12) swam well to achieve PBs.

Naomi’s brother Luke (16), the only boy attending, took seven medals with silver for his 400m free.

Dusty Staines (13) joined the team later and blasted down the pool to gain a PB and Midland time for her 50m free.

Emma Croker’s love of short distance races saw her bring home gold for 50m free and 50m back, silver for 50m fly, 100m free and three bronze medals.

Head coach Callum Lawson said: “I’m really pleased with the results.

“We’ve not had the greatest preparation since September with illness and injuries, so for the swimmers to be on their best times is fantastic and shows great promise for the remainder of the season.”