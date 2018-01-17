SWIMMING: Hat-trick of club records for Alex

Have your say

Alex Sadler smashed three Deepings club records and collected a hat-trick of gold medals.

Holly Leggott also achieved the consideration time for the British Championships for the first time during a weekend of impressive swims at the high-calibre City of Derby Level One Meet.

Ten-year-old Sadler took gold and set club records in the 200m butterfly, where he dipped below three minutes for the first time – clocking 2.58.46 – and the 100m butterfly at the meet at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

He also won gold in the 400m freestyle and broke his third club record in the 100m backstroke where he took bronze.

Leggott (15) also broke a club record and achieved the British Championships consideration time in the 50m freestyle, swimming under 28 seconds (27.92) for the first time in a long course 50m pool.

Other medal-winning performances came from Isabel Spinley, who took gold in the 200m butterfly, and Bethany Eagle-Brown, who collected bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Oliver Harrison narrowly missed out on bronze in the 200m breaststroke by a little over a second, finishing fourth.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman, who presented Sadler with the swimmer of the year trophy, said: “Alex had an outstanding 2017 after achieving 13 county times and two Midlands times.

“He has started 2018 in even better form with four excellent swims.

“I’m also delighted for Holly – she has been working very hard in training and fully deserves her first national time.”

In total, the squad of 13 swimmers set 18 personal bests.

The team were Sadler, Tom Adams, Thomas Neal, Oliver Harrison, Jessie Spooner, Spinley, Leggott, Hannah Matthews, Emma Wilde, Chloe Jones, Eagle-Brown, Bailie Harrison and Amy Tappern.