SWIMMING: Gold and silver for Isabel

Have your say

Deepings enjoyed a successful first weekend of racing at the East Midlands Regional Championships – making 18 finals, winning two medals and breaking one club record.

Standout performances came from Isabel Spinley (17) and Bethany Eagle-Brown (15).

Spinley brought home gold in the 100m butterfly and silver in the 200m butterfly.

Eagle-Brown produced a club record in the final of the 100m freestyle, finishing just outside the medals in fifth.

The squad of 16 achieved 24 long-course personal bests at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

The second weekend of racing is on May 7 after the age group championships for younger swimmers next weekend.

Ten swimmers qualified for finals in their events: Holly Leggott (100m and 200m backstroke), Jessie Spooner (200m butterfly), Harry Cardell (200m butterfly), Bailie Harrison (100m butterfly), Spinley (100m backstroke, 200m IM, 100m and 200m butterfly), Eagle-Brown (200m IM and 100m freestyle), Tom Adams (100m and 200m butterfly, 200m IM), Lorna McGill (200m breaststroke), Louis Metselaar (100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke) and Kallum Penman (200m butterfly).

Also representing Deepings at the championships were Emma Wilde, Lexy Cooper, Jake Jungmann, Thomas Neal, Joseph Lund and Kelda McKnight.

Head coach Lynn Chapman said: “We took a strong squad to the first weekend of Midlands competition and the team produced some outstanding performances.

“I was particularly proud of McGill and Wilde who were competing in their first regionals. Both came away with excellent personal bests.

“Once again, Spinley showed why she is one of the country’s most promising young swimmers with her two medals.

“Many of our other swimmers have a chance to join her on the biggest stage at British nationals later this year if they continue their strong progress.”

Spinley was competing at the championships fresh from her latest selection for Great Britain at the international open meet in Marseille.

She finished third in the 200m butterfly A final, second in the 50m butterfly B final and was eighth overall in the 400IM.

Spinley also made the A final for the 100m butterfly as the sixth fastest qualifier.

Chapman added: “It’s the second time Spinley has been selected for Great Britain and she did the club and herself proud with her performances.”