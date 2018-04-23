SWIMMING: Girls claim personal best times

Have your say

South Lincs Competitive Swimming Club’s top girls travelled to the Derventio LC Open Meet at Sheffield for 24 events between them.

It was a tough competition for the 13 and 14-year-olds in a heavy season.

Norwich Long Course Open Meet

Head coach Callum Lawson attended, with the girls hoping to achieve personal bests and qualifying times in the Midland Age and Midland Youth Championships.

Andre Ubaviciute achieved personal bests in the 200IM and 100m backstroke.

Ellisha Cookson was ninth in the 50m breaststroke and she also recorded personal bests in the 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m breaststroke.

Emma Croker finished first in the 50m butterly, second in the 100m freestyle, third in the 50m backstroke, fifth in the 50m freestyle, fifth in the 100m freestyle and fifth in the 200m backstroke with personal bests in five of her six events.

Hannah Willis, recently back from the Scottish Age Group Nationals in Glasgow, chose to compete in four races with the expectation of being ranked in the top 24 with her squad for the English Summer Nationals.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Nitesh Anbazhagan attended Chesterfield’s Last Chance Qualifier Open Meet in six events.

He recorded five personal bests in the 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 200 IM and 100m butterfly.

Medals were won in the 100m butterfly (silver) and bronze in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

A small team of swimmers from South Lincs attended the City of Norwich Easter Long Course Meet.

This was a Level One long course meet that included British Junior Summer Championship qualification.

The only male representing the club was Luke Blanchard who finished second in the 200m butterly, sixth in the 200m breaststroke, sixth in the 400m freestyle and eighth in the 200 IM.

Aurininijia Maliauskaite reached four finals, achieving second place in the 100m freestyle and sixth in the 50m freestyle.

Daisy Rummery came away with a respectable seventh place in the 400m freestyle and eighth in the 200m backstroke.

Dusty Saines finished fifth in the 200m butterfly and eighth in the 50m butterfly.

Croker was third in the 200m freestyle, sixth in the 100m freestyle, fifth in the 100m backstroke and fourth in the 50m butterly in a time of 31.27 where the 12-year-old hopes to qualify for the English Summer Nationals.

Cookson and Ubaviciute joined the team for one day, competing in 13 events.