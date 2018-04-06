SWIMMING: Deepings collect five medals

Have your say

Deepings took a small team of elite swimmers to the Level 1 meet in Norwich and came away with five medals after some outstanding individual performances.

The squad of eight won five medals – one silver and four bronze – at the City of Norwich Easter Meet.

Bailie Harrison

They also made 13 finals and achieved 15 personal bests against strong competition.

Bailie Harrison took two medals in her three events, winning silver in the 100m butterfly and bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Also winning bronze medals were Holly Leggott in the 50m freestyle, Jessie Spooner in the 800m freestyle and Louis Metselaar in the 100m breaststroke.

Five swimmers made finals in the 50m and 100m events – Leggott (50m and 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke), Bethany Eagle-Brown (50m and 100m freestyle), Kallum Penman (100m butterfly), Harrison (50m and 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke) and Metselaar (50m and 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly).

Lorna McGill continued her excellent breaststroke form with long-course personal bests in the 50m and 200m events.

Jake Jungmann swam PBs in the 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman said: “I’m delighted with the progress of our top swimmers as we build towards the East Midland Championships later this month.”