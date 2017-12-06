SWIMMING: Anya leads way on top form

Have your say

Six youngsters represented South Lincs Competitive Swimming Club at Louth Meridian Meet, all hoping to secure last-chance County Qualifying Times (CQT).

Session one saw 11-year-old Anya Strickland gain her CQT in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 45.18 and third place, followed by a personal best in her 100 backstroke.

In the 200 IM, 13-year-old Aurinija Maliauskaite claimed a PB and a top-three placing.

Esther Skells (13 years), in her first competitive 200 fly, produced a CQT and third place.

Molly Paxton (13) was just outside her PB in the 100 backstroke and 100 IM while Edward Skells gained a first event time for his 200 fly.

A great race from 14-year-old Atticus Strickland in the 50 freestyle in 28.40 seconds gained him his last needed CQT for the season.

The following sessions saw Strickland go on to gain two more CQTs in the 400 IM and 100 freestyle.

Personal bests from Skells and Maliauskaite in the 100 IM earned third and first places respectively in their age group.

A packed day of racing with some good results ended the county qualifying season for 2017.