SWIMMING: Alex adds another record

Four younger members of Deepings Swimming Club competed at their first East Midlands Age Group Regional Championships.

Jessica O’Herlihy, Tiffany Wong, Molly Briers and Alex Sadler qualified for butterfly events at the competition – for swimmers up to the age of 13 – at the 50m pool in Corby, Northamptonshire.

The quartet was joined by senior squad member Jessie Spooner who competed in the youth 1,500m freestyle.

Sadler, Lincolnshire’s top 11-year-old butterfly swimmer, qualified for all three distances.

His best performance came in the 200m butterfly where he reached the final, finishing a highly respectable seventh in a new personal best of 2.58.22s.

Sadler also competed in the 50m and 100m butterfly, finishing 34th and 20th respectively.

In both, he was the highest-placed age group swimmer from Lincolnshire.

Sadler set a new club record of 36.21s in the shorter event.

He now holds age group club records in all three butterfly distances.

Twelve-year-old Briers qualified for the 50m and 200m butterfly.

She finished 15th in the 200m event in a new long course personal best of 3.04.41s and was the fifth fastest swimmer from Lincolnshire.

In the 50m butterfly, she was 30th overall and seventh fastest from the county.

O’Herlihy (12) also raced in the 50m butterfly, coming 20th in a new personal best of 35.90s. She was the third fastest of the swimmers from Lincolnshire.

Wong competed in the 13-year-old age group and smashed her personal best, swimming 33.91s to finish 20th in the East Midlands and seventh fastest from Lincolnshire.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman said: “None of our swimmers was over-awed by the big occasion and they all did themselves proud competing against the best swimmers from big city clubs in the East Midlands.

“Hopefully that has given them the taste for higher level competition and they’ll be working even harder to qualify in more events next year.”

Following a late withdrawal, Spooner was called up to compete in the all age groups 1,500m freestyle.

It was the first time she competed at that distance and she swam strongly to finish an excellent sixth in the 16-year-old age group.

Chapman added: “She wasn’t expecting to get the phone call that morning inviting her to compete.

“But she took it all in her stride and gave a great performance.”

The final round of the championships takes place at the Ponds Forge 50m pool in Sheffield next Monday.