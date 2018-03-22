Super Sophie scores eight as goal blitz secures title

Bourne Deeping Dragons Ladies clinched the East League Division 3NW title in sensational style at the weekend.

They trounced second-from-bottom March 17-1 to be crowned champions with one game of the season remaining.

Sophie Brittain led the Dragons’ charge with an awesome eight-goal haul while Izzie Oakley also hit a hat-trick in the emphatic home success.

The team knew that a fast start would settle the nerves and within three minutes they had opened the scoring.

The intensity didn’t drop as March simply couldn’t cope with the movement and passing of the Dragons and goal after goal arrived.

Their other goalscorers were Carol Murray (2), Sofia Tino (2), Jo Durrand and Becky Waters.

n Bourne Deeping Ladies 3rds completed their home programme of Division 4NW fixtures with a 2-0 defeat against Spalding 3rds.

With both teams trying to make their dominance felt, it was a very competitive first half which finished goalless with all still to play for.

Spalding came out strongly in the second half and put a lot of pressure on the Dragons defence, but they held strong until the visitors finally scored their first goal.

The Dragons retaliated with their own opportunities and won several continuous corners but to no avail.

The game continued with lots of play from both sides, Alessia Russo and Katie Anderson pushing through the Spalding forwards but they were unable to penetrate the visiting defence and Spalding then made a big push to score their second goal to secure the win.

Bourne Deeping Ladies 2nds dropped a couple of crucual points in their quest for Division 4NW honours after being held to a draw at Long Sutton.

Despite not having played for three weeks, the Dragons started strongly with great positive runs from Maisie Brownlow and Ella Henson on the wings.

However, Bourne Deeping failed to convert three short corners in the first half and Long Sutton came out more determined after the break.

Strong midfield play from Dawn McShane, Lily Fitch and Genny Britain and helped wrestle control back for Bourne Deeping and they managed to break the deadlock when Kirsty Martin converted a rebound.

Millie Durrands then had what appeared to be a clean strike at goal disallowed before Long Sutton made a break with four minutes remaining and converted a short corner to deny Dragons a victory they badly needed.

Bourne Deeping went through a number of emotions as they claimed an excellent 5-3 home victory over Wisbech in Premier B.

They took an early lead through Simon Miles setting up Stuart Biggs to roof a powerful flick from an early short corner.

Five minutes later Bourne Deeping took further control with Ben Slack releasing James Sharp who played a simple one-two with Andy Williams and then released Miles to take a simple shot at the goal for a 2-0 lead.

The match then changed as Wisbech got into the game through some comical Dragons defending as they crashed the ball forward to grab a simple goal.

Bourne Deeping then shipped two more goals to trail 3-2, but hit back immediately as Williams won a short corner, in the last minute of the half, which was smashed in by Biggs to make it all square at half-time.

The second half saw Simon Shorter finally break the deadlock with a clinical shot to the bottom corner following some great link up play from Kind, Williams and Miles to win a short corner.

Bourne Deeping then grabbed a final goal with Miles dispatching a penalty stroke into the bottom corner to make the final score 5-3.

Bourne Deeping 4ths boosted their hopes of beating the drop from Division 4NW with a crucial victory against their third team club-mates.

The game, to both sides’ credit, was played with a competitive intensity and not some inter-club friendly.

The 3rds had the better of the opening exchanges, dominating possession but not being able to create many chances.

The 4ths youthfulness started to show as they stretched the game and started to make it difficult for the 3rds with continued pressure.

A short corner for the 4ths led to a goal with a wicked strike for Steadman past the flailing keeper to make it 1-0.

The combined attacking skills of Waldron, Stevens, Kiesel and Mann continued to upset the 3rds more experienced older heads with great support play from Day, Baker and Sampson.

Mann hit the backboard with a flick from a short corner with it only to be ruled out as the ball failed to come out of the D.

The second half saw some excellent attacking full back play from the Morley’s and some resolute defending from Jackson.

A slick move involving Mann, Waldron and Stevens led to Sampson somehow scoring his first of the season to the bemusement of the 3rds keeper.

The 4ths compacted the midfield with Day and Mann winning the lion-share of tackles before Day was sin binned for knocking the ball away. Zach Morley also got sin binned by some strict umpiring rarely seen at this level.

The 4ths dug in deep however the 3rds managed to score a goal from a short corner from a deflection from Langley senior to give them hope.

Kiesel and Sampson, who were good all game, put their bodies on the line picking up injuries but the 4ths managed to see out the game to secure a crucial three points.