STOCK CARS: Senior debut for Finn against dad

Good Friday will mark a special occasion for the Sargent family of Donington.

Mark celebrates 25 years of racing and Finn will be making his debut in a senior formula, enabling father and son to be on track against each other for the first time.

Mark raced F2 stock cars for 23 years and doubled up racing unlimited powered F1 stock cars for the final two years until concentrating his efforts on F1 – and is now in his fifth year in Europe’s number one contact formula.

Known by the nickname East Coast Legend, he said: “I have loved every minute of my 25 years.

“We have built so many friendships on our travels which have taken us all over the UK and into mainland Europe.

“I have always been the bridesmaid when it comes to championship wins but the special memories that have been created can’t be beaten.”

Finn had a successful junior career racing Ninja Karts from the age of seven before moving to the contact Ministox when reaching the age of 10.

At 16, drivers have to retire from Ministox but are eligible to race in the many other adult formulas on the ovals.

This will be a baptism of fire, only three weeks after his 16th birthday.

Mark explained: “ Mini-stox have 75hp but F1s are a completely different animal with 700hp and rear wheel drive.

“We showcased Finn’s car over the winter, firstly at the Autosport International Show at the NEC, followed by the Expo show in Holland.

“I also took part in the live action shows at both events. After that we have done a couple of testing sessions and I am very proud of what promise Finn has shown so far.

“He has grown so much as a person, and as a driver, and I will be the proudest dad at Skegness Raceway on Good Friday when we go out on track together.”

Having watched Mark race all his life, Finn finally gets to go out on track with his dad.

He said: “ I couldn’t have done any of my racing without dad and I can’t wait to finally get on track with him – and who knows, maybe even beat him too.

“But seriously, I’m really excited about racing F1s, if a little nervous. I know dad’s support and guidance will stand me in good stead.

“I would also to thank my mum Emma for her support too – and making the teas on race days!

“A big thank you to our local sponsors too as Reeves Tyres, Magnum Fabrications and JPM Labour all provide invaluable support, as well as all our other sponsors.”

Racing starts at 6.30pm. For more information, visit skegness-raceway.info