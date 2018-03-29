STOCK CARS: Mark takes full advantage in final

There was plenty for Mark Sargent to celebrate at King’s Lynn last Saturday when he won his first-ever BriSCA F1 Stock Car final.

The meeting was also a World Championship qualifying round so victory virtually guarantees him a spot in one of the semi-finals in August.

Mark Sargent (326) battling for the lead with John Dowson (94).

Sargent took the lead just before halfway but was put under immense pressure by in-form John Dowson Jnr (Durham).

Dowson found a way past but, to the delight of the crowd, Sargent battled his way back to the front.

Entering the final lap, Sargent was marginally ahead of Dowson with a fast moving Frankie Wainman Jnr coming on the scene.

On the first bend, a heavy shunt from Dowson saw Sargent demoted to third but he was then ideally placed to take advantage of a last bend tussle between Dowson and Wainman to take the chequered flag.

Sargent has set the aim of trying to reach red top in the F1 Stock Cars at the first grading period this year – something he did in F2 but has never done in F1.

Father and son duo Carl and Patt Issit were both in action in the F2 Stock Cars.

They qualified for the final in the second heat with Carl following his son across the line in seventh and eighth place respectively with Carl then backing this up with a sixth-place finish in the final.

This weekend sees two big events at King’s Lynn.

Unlimited Bangers are in action together with 2L and 1300cc Stock Cars.

Simon Venni, Tom Yould and Wes Starmer will all be in action in the 2L Stock Cars while Dan Booth, Ricky Ivatt and James Bruce will be racing the 1300 Stock Cars.

Monday sees the annual Wacky Races featuring the 4x4 SUV Bangers, 1500cc Banger Crazy Races, Siamese Bangers and Reliant Robins racing.

Lee Ivatt will be in action in the 4x4 Bangers with Dan Clarke racing the 1500cc Bangers.

Jon Cullen teams up with Jordan Leanne Smith in the Siamese Bangers where one car is placed on top of another – the driver in the top car is responsible for steering the banger and the driver in the bottom car responsible for working the pedals!