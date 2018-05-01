SAILING: Tack takes first win of series

Have your say

Neil Tack and Andy Prior won the first races in Welland Yacht Club’s new personal handicap pursuit series.

Tom Bell was runner-up in his first race appearance of the season following injury.

Four boats took to the water, including junior Rosie Willerton, for the morning points race.

Prior took the win from Bell, Geri van Haren in third and Willerton fourth.

In a pursuit, handicaps are applied to the race duration at the beginning to give staggered start times for each of the competitors.

Once the race duration is over, position on the water is the result.

Race action on Sunday

Pursuit race one: 1 Tack, 2 Bell, 3 Prior, 4 Gail Follington.

Pursuit race two: 1 Prior, 2 Bell, 3 Tack.

To find out more about sailing or experience it for yourselves, come along to the club’s open day on Sunday, May 13 (noon to 4pm) – bring a towel and change of clothes.

You can contact the club via email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk