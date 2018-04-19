SAILING: Prior picks up two wins

Race two of Welland Yacht Club’s Morning Points Series saw 10 boats making the starting line-up, including four of the newer juniors.

There was a little confusion at the start with several boats convinced they were over the line turning back for a penalty, although no one was actually called back by the race officer.

This left Geri van Haren (Phantom) open water to start pulling out a lead as the fleet rounded the first mark and headed up river.

She was followed by Ros Nickols (Europe), Andy Prior (Laser), Will Cook and crew Michael (Scorpion) and Martin Cook (Solo).

On the run back from the top mark, Prior passed Nickols and was making gains on van Haren.

With the lead five boats all being of differing classes, position on the water would bear no resemblance to the actual result.

Race one

The trailing five were all toppers, with experienced junior Emma Agar leading from Katie Follington, followed by Christopher Seaborn then Freya and Rosie Willerton.

The final positions after handicaps applied were Prior, Nickols, van Haren and Agar.

The afternoon’s races were rounds three and four of the Munson Cup personal handicap series where the boat class handicap is adjusted to suit ability.

With 11 boats making the start, all competitors kept well clear of the line with Prior making a well judged run and getting a flying start which he would need to negate his personal handicap.

Race two

A couple of gusts nearly caught a few of the juniors but they managed to avoid an early bath.

Munson Cup race three: 1 Prior, 2 van Haren, 3 Nickols, 4 Gail Follington.

The final race of the day brought a slight change in course to allow the juniors to do only half the course and get a lap time.

The fleet had dropped back to 10 and Neal Tack – in one of the club’s newly acquired Lasers – held onto the lead for the first lap.

Freya Willerton crossed the line just ahead of Seaborn, while Prior got the lead back on the water but was knocked back to third under handicap.

Munson Cup race four: 1 Tack, 2 G Follington, 3 Prior, 4 Cook.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk