SAILING: Frostbite Series wide open after fourth winner

Nine boats took to the water for the fourth round of the Frostbite Series at Welland Yacht Club.

The north-westerly wind meant a reaching start for the competitors and it was the Scorpion of Andy Prior and Tom Bell that hit the line at speed as the race began, soon pulling out a good lead from the chasing pack.

Although the RS200 of Roger Ackroyd and Alan Cox were mixed up in the pack, their larger sails meant they were able to quickly break free and chase the Scorpion down.

As they turned the first bend in the river, they were able to fly their asymmetric spinnaker and quickly started gaining but Prior and Bell managed to hold them off for another two legs before being overtaken.

Meanwhile, the Laser of Ivan Hurst was in contention with the slower Graduate of Paul and Lucy Burton and the even slower Topper of Emma Agar.

With just one leg to go, the wind dropped a little – causing the fleet to spread out.

Round four winners Roger Ackroyd and Alan Cox.

Cox and Ackroyd crossed the line first on the water, also on corrected time with Bell and Prior just behind them.

Hurst finished third on the water but just managed to beat Bell and Prior on handicap to take second.

The Burtons took fourth overall, leaving Emma Agar in fifth with Paul Wilson in sixth.

The series is now wide open with four separate winners and three races still to go.