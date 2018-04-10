SAILING: First silverware of season

Welland Yacht Club’s opening regatta of the season saw eight competitors take to the water in seven boats for the Robert Creek Shield.

With light rain and not much wind, race one got under way with the pairing of Will Cook and crew Emma Hill getting the timing to the line just right and putting their Scorpion into the early lead.

They were closely followed by Paul Burton, Christopher Seaborn, Connor Clarke, Mark Holland, Brian Cobb and Lucy Burton.

Paul Burton went round the first mark ahead from Cobb then Cook & Hill.

As the fleet then headed up river, Cobb took the lead with Cook & Hill in their spinnaker set to make the most of what little wind there was.

With Paul Burton retiring after the first of two laps of the course, the order on the water remained the same.

Brian Cobb

Once handicaps had been applied, Cobb claimed the win from Holland in second and Cook & Hill third.

The fleet was down to five boats for race two as they headed for the first mark.

Cook & Hill got in front of Burton and Cobb challenging to be second around followed by Holland then Seaborn.

Burton again retired after the first lap as Cobb took the win from Holland, Seaborn in third place and Cook & Hill fourth.

With the rain coming down harder and the wind all but gone, race three was cancelled so Cobb took the first silverware of the season.

The first block of junior sailing starts on Sunday at £12 for six dates.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk