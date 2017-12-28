SAILING: Father and daughter claim series honours

Eight crews took to the water for the annual Brass Monkey Trophy race at Welland Yacht Club on Boxing Day.

A brisk wind straight down the river provided a challenging start and long beat up to the top of the course.

Winners of the Brass Monkey Trophy and overall winners of the Frostbite Series, Paul & Lucy Burton

Andy Prior and Tom Bell made the most of it with their quicker Scorpion turning the mark first.

Not far behind was the slower Graduate of father and daughter team Paul and Lucy Burton.

The RS 200 of Alan Cox and Roger Ackroyd had been closing fast but the strong wing got the better of them and they took a dip into the freezing cold waters.

The return downwind leg provided some challenging sailing but it also allowed Prior and Bell to fly the Scorpion’s spinnaker to good effect, extending their lead to a couple of hundred yards by the end of lap one with the Laser of Ivan Hirst managing to overtake the Graduate.

Hanging on to the main fleet was Emma Agar who was sailing well above the Topper’s slower handicap.

Lap two was similar with Prior and Bell inching out their lead further in the hope of beating the slower boats on handicap as well as on the water.

After they crossed the line first all they could do was study their watches as it was going to be very close.

With all the boats finished, the officer of the day calculated the final handicap results.

The Burtons won by just three seconds from Agar with Prior and Bell 10 seconds behind that to take third place.

Hirst came in fourth with Cox and Ackroyd fifth having failed to make up for the lost time in the water.

In sixth place was Alistiar Mitchell in his Laser with the Enterprise of Andy Agar and Gerri Van Haren and the Magno of Andy and Emma Dodson both succumbing to the strong wind and failing to finish.

In addition to the Brass Monkey Trophy, it counted as the final race in the Frostbite series.

The Burtons took overall series honours with Emma Agar also second.

Although Prior and Bell had secured nine points in the series which matched Hirst’s score, they dropped to fourth on count back. Cox and Ackroyd were fifth with Mitchell sixth.

This series marked the end of the season with racing commencing again in April.