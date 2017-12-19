National finals for Deepings Swimming Club quartet as Isabel sets new records

Have your say

Deepings Swimming Club’s national squad swimmers reached four finals at the 2017 England Winter Nationals.

Other members of the team also collected 17 medals at the Northampton Winter Festival meet over a weekend of high quality racing.

Tom Adams, Louis Metselaar, Isabel Spinley and Alex Wray competed in nine events at the Winter Nationals, which took place at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Isabel set a new club and county age group record of 2.13.78 in qualifying for the 200m butterfly final.

In the top-class final, which included Olympic swimmers Hannah Miley and Aimee Wilmott, the 17-year-old finished a highly-creditable seventh.

Isabel also made the final of the 100m butterfly, coming ninth, and competed in the heats of the 50m butterfly.

Her outstanding achievements were matched by Deepings’ Alex Wray, now racing under the Loughborough University cap, who reached the final in his two events, the 50m and 100m freestyle.

The 19-year-old finished seventh in both finals, just outside his personal best.

Also representing Deepings SC at the winter nationals were Louis Metselaar in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and Tom Adams in the 100m and 200m butterfly. Both boys swam strongly, but just failed to make the finals.

Meanwhile, 17 members of the club were racing in Rugby at the Northampton Winter Festival.

Against tough competition from major city clubs, the team won five gold, three silver and nine bronze medals.

Leading the way were 15-year-olds Chloe Jones and Lexy Cooper and 14-year-old Holly Leggott.

The three girls bagged 13 medals with Chloe winning three golds, in the 400m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke, and Holly winning two golds in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Chloe also won bronze in the 200m freestyle, while Holly collected silver in the 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke and bronze in the 400m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m backstroke.

Lexy took home three bronze medals, in the 50m freestyle, 50m and 200m breaststroke.

Other medal-winning performances came from Zack Treharne (bronze in the 50m butterfly) and Jessie Spooner (silver in the 200m butterfly and bronze in the 200m backstroke).

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, said: “I’m delighted that we had another strong performance at national championships, with four swimmers qualifying and Isabel and Alex making two finals each.

“We also showed at the Northampton meet that we have plenty of younger swimmers pushing for future national qualification with some outstanding swims against strong competition from much bigger swimming clubs.

“Deepings has a bright future with lots of exciting talent coming through.”

Northampton results in full:

50m freestyle: 11yrs/U girls – Molly Briers (8th), Holly Griffin (16th), Lara Treharne (17th); 14yrs girls – Amy Tappern (4th); 15yrs girls – Holly Leggott (gold), Lexy Cooper (bronze), Hannah Matthews (5th), Helena Waters (7th); 13yrs boys – Zack Treharne (8th); 15yrs boys – Ben Briggs (9th).

100m freestyle: 11yrs/U girls – Lilly Tappern (13th), Lara Treharne (17th), Ella Gerrard (18th); 14yrs girls – Amy Tappern (7th), Lorna McGill (13th); 15yrs girls – Chloe Jones (4th), Lexy Cooper (6th), Hannah Matthews (7th), Helena Waters (10th), Bronte Claridge (11th).

200m freestyle: 11yrs/U girls – Lilly Tappern (17th), Ella Gerrard (20th); 12yrs girls – Megan Black (16th); 15yrs girls – Chloe Jones (bronze), Holly Leggott (4th), Lexy Cooper (6th), Hannah Matthews (9th), Helena Waters (14th).

400m freestyle: 15yrs girls – Chloe Jones (gold), Holly Leggott (bronze), Lexy Cooper (5th), Hannah Matthews (8th).

50m breaststroke: 11yrs/U girls: Molly Briers (8th), Ella Gerrard (12th); 14yrs girls – Amy Tappern (5th); 15yrs girls – Lexy Cooper (bronze), Hannah Matthews (5th), Bronte Claridge (8th), Helena Waters (9th); 15yrs boys – Ben Briggs (5th).

100m breaststroke: 11yrs/U girls – Lilly Tappern (18th); 14yrs girls – Lorna McGill (5th); 15yrs girls – Bronte Claridge (5th).

200m breaststroke: 12yrs girls – Megan Black (11th); 14yrs girls – Lorna McGill (5th); 15yrs girls – Lexy Cooper (bronze), Helena Waters (5th).

50m butterfly: 11yrs/U girls – Holly Griffin (6th), Lara Treharne (9th), Lilly Tappern (13th), Ella Gerrard (17th); 14yrs girls – Amy Tappern (5th); 15yrs girls – Holly Leggott (bronze), Bronte Claridge (7th); 13yrs boys – Zack Treharne (bronze).

100m butterfly: 11yrs/U girls – Ella Gerrard (15th); 15yrs girls – Holly Leggott (gold).

200m butterfly: 15yrs girls – Jessie Spooner (silver).

50m backstroke: 11yrs/U girls – Holly Griffin (8th), Lilly Tappern (9th), Lara Treharne (10th); 14yrs girls – Lorna McGill (8th); 15yrs girls – Chloe Jones (gold), Holly Leggott (silver), Jessie Spooner (4th), Helena Waters (7th); 13yrs boys – Zack Treharne (6th); 15yrs boys – Ben Briggs (6th).

100m backstroke: 11yrs/U girls – Lara Treharne (18th); 14yrs girls – Amy Tappern (7th); 15yrs girls – Holly Leggott (bronze); 13yrs boys – Zack Treharne (11th); 15yrs boys – Ben Briggs (6th).

200m backstroke: 14yrs girls – Amy Tappern (7th); 15yrs girls – Chloe Jones (gold); Holly Leggott (silver); Jessie Spooner (bronze); Helena Waters (9th); 15yrs boys – Ben Briggs (6th).

200m individual medley: 11yrs/U girls – Molly Briers (8th), Lilly Tappern (16th), Holly Griffin (20th); 12yrs girls – Megan Black (20th); 15yrs girls – Lexy Cooper (4th), Holly Leggott (5th), Hannah Matthews (7th), Helena Waters (9th); 15yrs boys – Ben Briggs (5th).

400m individual medley: 11yrs/U girls – Molly Briers (7th); 14yrs girls: Amy Tappern (9th); 15yrs boys: Ben Briggs (4th).