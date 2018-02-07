MOTORSPORT: Trophy time for teenage ace Abbi

Gosberton teenager Abbi Pulling has won the British Women Racing Drivers Club’s Mary Wheeler Embassy Trophy.
As well as being crowned club champion, the 14-year-old claimed the Kartsport Trophy and Junior Shield for her performances in 2017.
Driving a Junior TKM kart, Pulling won the Welsh Championship, TKM Festival and TKM Super One Championship – joining a host of previous winners including Jenson Button.
The award was presented by rally driver Bronwyn Burrell at Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire, on Saturday.