MOTORSPORT: Stateside debut for Teddy

Teddy Wilson will make his single-seater debut in a recording-breaking 37-car grid in the Formula 4 United States Championship this weekend.

Drivers from 12 states and 10 countries will take part in the opening race of the Honda-powered championship at Virginia International Raceway.

The field includes 15 returning drivers and 22 rookies - including Wilson as he makes the transition from karting to cars with Jay Howard’s Driver Development team.

The F4 USA Championship will see Wilson, whose dad lives in Holbeach, competing against drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds.

The grid ranges from youngsters like him who are graduating from karts to cars - including Eduardo Barrichello, son of former F1 star Rubens Barrichello - to former sprint-car and Legend drivers like Will Edwards and seasoned open-wheel veterans like Steve Bamford and Jim Goughary Jr.

National champions and special award winners from a variety of disciplines and countries also feature in the highly competitive VIR line-up.

My first weekend is definitely going to be a huge learning experience - but I feel as ready as I ever have been for the start of the season. Teddy Wilson

Wilson (16), a student at New College Stamford, said: “I’m really looking forward to my first race in formula cars, especially in such a competitive field as the F4 United States Championship.

“Pre-season testing has been very promising, so I’m itching to see our pace compared to the other competitors in the championship.

“My first weekend is definitely going to be a huge learning experience - but I feel as ready as I ever have been for the start of the season.”

The F4 US drivers will participate in a promoter test day on Thursday, followed by two practices on Friday. Qualifying and race one will be held on Saturday and the weekend will conclude on Sunday with the final two rounds of competition.

Fans can view the full schedule, entry list and live timing throughout the race at www.F4USChampionship.com.

“We are extremely pleased to return to Virginia International Raceway with such a strong field of drivers,” said SCCA Pro Racing vice-president Steve Oseth.

“We’ve seen a boom in interest in both F4 US and F3 Americas. The continued series growth is a testament to F4 US remaining the most economical series in the United States for drivers who want to progress their open-wheel racing careers.

“All the competitors entered are very talented.

“Fans should expect to see intense wheel-to-wheel racing from the front of the grid to the back. It is going to be an exciting season of close competition.”

Wilson’s continued selection for the Motor Sports Association (MSA) UK Academy Squad was also announced this week.

He is one of 12 young athletes in their second year of the programme which enables drivers aged 14 to 24 who have demonstrated potential excellence in motorsport to benefit from the knowledge and resources of a range of professionals in the industry.

Wilson began driving karts when he was six and racing at eight. In 2014 he was MSA Super One British Cadet Kart Champion.

For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, email teddywilsonracing@gmail.com or visit www.teddywilsonracing.com for more information.