MOTORSPORT: New challenge for Molsom

Have your say

Spalding businessman Andy Molsom collected his runner-up trophy in the Caterham Super-Graduates Championship.

The awards night at the Brooklands Museum in Surrey started with a drinks reception in the ERA shed, where the ‘Fastest On Earth’ exhibition recalls the speed records.

Andy Molsom collects his second place trophy from Geoff Lees.

The main event was in the clubhouse as ex-Formula One driver Geoff Lees handed out the awards for five classes, followed by an interview about his career.

Molsom had three wins and 11 second places this year. He also had numerous fastest race laps, taking two new class lap records.

Molsom said: “All things considered we had a great year again, starting from the back of the grid four times due to car problems was a challenge and also great fun battling through the grid.

“Taking another two lap records means I now have six in the Super-Graduate class.”

we have the basis of a great car to have some truly great races. Andy Molsom

After electrical and fuel problems with the car this year, Molsom took time to consider his future in motor racing.

His existing car is 16 years old and Molsom completed more than 100 races in it.

Discussions with fellow racers and his family took him to the decision to change classes for next year to bring a new challenge.

Molsom took delivery of a Sigmax class Caterham at Silverstone.

Qualifying went well, starting both races ninth on the grid and finishing 12th.

Molsom said: “The second race was especially memorable with some great side-by-side racing and finishing 1.6 seconds behind the leader.

“The Sigmax class is extremely competitive and was shown in this race by the train of 15 cars vying for the lead of the race.

“It was a positive start in this car with my fastest lap only a few tenths off the new lap record.

“The car felt fantastic, faster, with more power and grip, and much stiffer suspension.

“The limited slip differential meant a change to my driving style, and there was too much understeer.

“I should be able to dial the understeer out next year with changes to the set-up, but we have the basis of a great car to have some truly great races.”