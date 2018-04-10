MOTORSPORT: Abbi off to impressive start

Have your say

Gosberton teenager Abbi Pulling made her car racing debut in the Ginetta Junior Championship at Brands Hatch.

Despite limited testing, she soon hit an impressive pace – qualifying eighth on the grid of 21.

Race one saw Pulling’s first ever standing start in a race car and, despite losing a couple of places, she was soon in the groove and battling away to finish an impressive ninth place overall and fourth rookie.

Race two followed on from the first race for the British Touring Car Championship in front of a huge crowd.

Wet weather proved difficult as Pulling dropped to a 13th place overall and sixth rookie.

The Junior TKM karting champion is off to Donington Park for round two on April, 28 and 29.