MOTORCYCLING: Ward ‘unlucky’ to crash out

It was a weekend to forget for the G&S Racing Kawasaki team at Brands Hatch in round two of the Stock 1000 and 600 championships when Milo Ward crashed out of fourth place and Tom Fisher suffered problems with his bike.

Ward was never out of the top three during free practice and qualifying so he was looking forward to a good race in the Superstock 600 class.

He started the race from a front row grid position but didn’t get the best of starts, finding himself down in sixth position at the end of the first lap.

But he settled down and began to make his way forward and was into fourth place on lap five of 22.

On lap 12 he hit the bump on the approach to Druids Hairpin and lost the front, crashing out of the race.

Meanwhile, Fisher was struggling with an electronics problem on his big Kawasaki.

In the first of his two races, he started from the 11th row and - although he did make some progress - he was unable to make it up into a point-scoring position and crossed the finish line in 28th place.

He was unable to make the grid for the second race because of the electronics problem and his weekend was over.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “Milo was riding superbly all weekend and his race pace was excellent, he recorded the second fastest lap of the race before crashing.

“It was unfortunate for him as he hit the bump at Druids and down he went.

“Despite the crash, I am impressed with him as he was never out of the top three all weekend and was looking for at least third place in the race.

“I am really disappointed for him as he had the pace and was just unlucky.

“Tom had been struggling with the electronics but we had found the problem in between races.

“But while loading the new settings into the ECU, the laptop failed so we couldn’t start the bike up.

“Although it doesn’t show in our results, we have made some big steps forward with Tom’s bike.

“We are testing at Oulton Park in a couple of weeks and this will help us prepare for the next round over the May Day bank holiday.”