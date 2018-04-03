MOTORCYCLING: Ward claims best-ever result for G&S team

Milo Ward brought the best-ever result for the Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki team at Donington Park on Sunday when he recorded fifth place in the opening round of the National Superstock 600 Championship.

However, Tom Fisher was unfortunate for his Kawasaki to suffer a catastrophic gear box failure in Saturday’s free practice and he was forced to retire from the meeting.

Ward qualified in fourth place and he settled into sixth on the opening lap.

By lap four he was up to fourth and remained in that position throughout the 12 laps.

Aaron Clifford snatched fourth place from Ward with less than a second separating the pair.

Ward said: “I am pleased with that but a little disappointed I didn’t hold onto my fourth place.

“We had a good race and it was unfortunate that we caught the back marker at that place on the track.”

Team manager Mark Fisher added: “I am over the moon with Milo’s result of fifth which is our best result in the class.

“His attitude and race preparation are great and considering this is the first time we have been out together in a race we couldn’t have asked for more.

“The conditions out there have been dreadful all weekend. On Saturday it was very wet and cold and, although the track has dried, the temperature was very low on Sunday.

“It was unfortunate that he caught the back marker on the last lap but he rode a very professional ride and I am really pleased with him.

“As for Tom, nothing could have foreseen the failure of this major component which I have never known to happen before.

“It was an internal part of the shaft that failed with the gear box so a very expensive replacement to be made.

“But all being well we should be up and running in time for the next round. We are just thankful it didn’t happen in the race as it could have been disastrous.“Thanks to our sponsors, some new this year, for their support without which we would not be on the track.”

The next round is at Brands Hatch on the short and technical Indy circuit on April 15.