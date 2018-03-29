MOTORCYCLING: Team-mates look for a top-10 finish

Both draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp begin their assault on the National Superstock and British Supersport championships at Donington Park this weekend.

They saw track action at the Leicestershire circuit last week at the official British Superbike test, recording a considerable amount of laps.

In the first round at Donington last year, Kirton rider Clarke finished his race in the Stock 600 class in 11th place and will be looking to break into the top 10 this time.

Philp also finished in 11th place at Donington last year in the British Supersport Championship where he was a regular points finisher.

He will be seeking a strong top-10 finish to his two races at Donington to kickstart his championship bid.

Superstock 600

Saturday: Free practice 1 – 9am; Free practice 2 – 1.55pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 9am.

Monday: Warm-up – 9.15am; 14-lap race – 10.30am.

British Supersport

Saturday: Free practice 1 – 10.05am; Free practice 2 – 3pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 11.45am; Sprint race 10 laps – 5.25pm.

Monday: Warm-up – 10.07am; Feature race 18 laps – 3.40pm.