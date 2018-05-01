MOTORCYCLING: Riders ready for round three on bank holiday

Have your say

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke and draperRACING team-mate Tommy Philp head to Oulton Park for round three of their respective championships this weekend.

Philp will contest two races in the British Supersport championship while Clarke has one race in the National Supersport 600 series.

Both riders took part in the official British Superbike test day at the Cheshire circuit last week to find a good set-up in preparation for the races.

They travelled back to Lincolnshire for further testing at Cadwell Park at the Bemsee club meeting on Saturday.

The weather was dire but they found a good set-up for August’s British Superbike meeting if it’s wet again.

Meanwhile, the G&S Racing Kawasaki team of Tom Fisher (Superstock 1000) and Milo Ward (Superstock 600) also travel to Cheshire.

Fisher has not had the best start to his challenge but he should be in the mix for a points finish.

Ward is proving to be a strong contender in the class and but for a slip-off, the bike at Brands Hatch was looking at a podium finish.

He was at Oulton Park last week for the official British Superbike test day and was fastest overall in his class.

British Supersport

Saturday: Free practice one – 9.30am; free practice two – 1.30pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 1.25pm; 12-lap sprint race – 5.20pm.

Monday: Warm-up – 10.25am; 16-lap feature race – 3.40pm.

Superstock 1000

Saturday: Free practice one – 11.30am; free practice two – 2.40pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 2.35pm.

Monday: Warm-up – 9.15am; 18-lap race – 10.50am.

Superstock 600

Saturday: Free practice one – 9am; free practice two – 12.55pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 2pm.

Monday: Warm-up – 9.30am; 14-lap race – 12.35pm.