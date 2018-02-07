MOTORCYCLING: Milo looking forward to new season

Milo Ward will join G&S Racing Kawasaki for the 2018 season to ride in the National Superstock Championship.

The 20-year-old rider set pole position at Thruxton and completed last season in 11th place.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to 2018 on the G&S Racing Kawasaki ZX6R.

“After two solid seasons running privately and getting faster and faster, I believe I am ready to take all that I have learnt and be up the front on this bike.

“I need to say a massive thank you to Alde, Triton, Arma and my family, friends and supporters for allowing me to take this opportunity and prove what I am capable of. Bring on the racing!”

Team manager Mark Fisher added: “Milo has been linked with the team for the past few seasons and we are delighted to have the youngster on board our Kawasaki ZX6R.”

Ward will link up with the team’s National Superstock 1000 Championship rider Tom Fisher.

The pair will be testing in Spain during early March prior to heading back to the UK for the official BSB test at Donington Park.

The first round of the 2018 championship will take place at Donington Park over the Easter weekend of March 31 to April 2.