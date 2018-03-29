MOTORCYCLING: G&S riders back on track

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team of Tom Fisher and Milo Ward are fully prepared for the new season which kicks off at Donington Park over Easter.

Both riders completed a successful pre-season testing session in Spain.

Milo Ward

Ward represented the Wyberton-based team at the official British Superbike Championship test day at Donington Park last week where he recorded a clutch of fast laps.

He completed the 2017 season in 11th place and graced the podium with a third place at Oulton Park in the penultimate round last September.

The 20-year-old student is hoping to replicate that performance for G&S Racing Kawasaki this year.

Fisher is anticipating a strong showing at Donington Park.

Once again the Superstock 1000 series has a variety of race lengths in the 12-round series and he will get the benefit of some extra track time as the series consists of nine standard length races, three 100-mile races (two 50-mile back-to-back races punctuated by a controlled compulsory service period in pit lane to facilitate tyre changes and refueling) plus six 50-mile races.

One of the rounds is a support class to the World Superbike Championship round at Donington Park in May, giving him the chance to prove himself in front of the huge crowd that attends the meeting.

Superstock 1000

Saturday: Free practice 1 – 12.55pm; Free practice 2 – 5.15pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 9.35am; Races 1 & 2 (2x16 laps) – 1.30pm.

Monday: Warm-up – 9.52am; Race 3 (16 laps) – 2.55pm.

Superstock 600

Saturday: Free practice 1 – 9am; Free practice 2 – 1.55pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 9am.

Monday: Warm up – 9.15am; 14-lap race – 10.30am.