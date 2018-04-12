MOTORCYCLING: Clarke’s back on track

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke heads to Kent for the second round of the National Superstock 600 Championship on Sunday.

He will be joined by draperRACING team-mate Tommy Philp in the British Supersport Championship at Brands Hatch.

Both riders found success at a cold and wet Donington Park in the opening round of their championships and will be hoping for more of the same this weekend, but in better weather conditions.

Clarke claimed a strong sixth place in the first round of the stock 600 series two weeks ago and this has filled him full of confidence to replicate this result.

Philp recorded fast laps at the sharp end of the field to secure sixth and seventh in his two races so he will be also chasing more of the same at Brands Hatch.

Meanwhile, G&S Racing Kawasaki riders Tom Fisher and Milo Ward are also in action this weekend.

Fisher will be reunited with his bike after catastrophic gear box problems halted his progress in the opening round at Donington Park.

This has now been rectified and he will be anxious to get his 2018 campaign under way in two 24-lap races.

Ward was a revelation at Donington Park on his first outing for the team when he rode to fifth place in the stock 600 race.

Superstock 600

Friday: Free Practice 1 – 9am; Free Practice 2 – 1.30pm.

Saturday: Qualifying – 12.25pm.

Sunday: Warm-up 10.10am; 22-lap race 11.35am.

British Supersport

Friday: Free practice 1 – 9.30am; Free practice 2 – 2pm.

Saturday: Qualifying – 11.05am; 19-lap Sprint race – 5.10pm.

Sunday: Warm-up – 11.13am; 26-lap Feature race – 3.35pm.

Superstock 1000

Friday: Free practice 1 – 11.40am; free practice 2 – 4.10pm.

Saturday: Qualifying – 9.30am; Race one (24 laps) – 2pm.

Sunday: Warm-up – 10.23am; Race Two (24 laps) – 12.40pm.