MOTORCYCLING: Clarke ‘delighted’ to secure sixth spot

The weather at Donington Park played its part over the Easter weekend – but it didn’t deter the draperRACING riders who both claimed sixth place in Sunday’s races.

Kirton’s Aaron Clarke had a strong qualifying session to start his race from a second row grid position.

His race was scheduled for Monday morning but with the weather forecast to further deteriorate, the race director brought the National Superstock 600 forward to Sunday afternoon.

As the race got under way, Clarke was quick to move forward to fourth on lap two but he was pushed back to sixth one lap later where he remained throughout the 12-lap affair.

He was never troubled throughout the race and crossed the finish line seven seconds ahead of the next placed rider.

Clarke said: “I am delighted with that result.

“I was not that far away from the leading group and am confident I can run with the leaders now.

“It was really cold out there but we all seemed to cope well with the freezing wind.

“It was a good move by the race director to move us forward a day as at least it was dry.

“Both of us have brought some top results back to the team which is great for the sponsors.

“Thanks to the team for their hard work, especially in difficult conditions.

“I could have gone out in the Supersport feature race on Monday but with the conditions as they are, I decided against it as there is nothing to be gained and, at this stage of the season, a lot to be lost.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Tommy Philp was sixth in the short British Supersport sprint race on Sunday.

He also recorded seventh place in the British Supersport feature race on Monday.

The next round is at Brands Hatch on the short and technical Indy circuit on April 15.