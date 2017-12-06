MOTORCYCLING: Ben puts his focus on return next year

Kirton racer Ben Wilson is aiming to be back on track for the start of next season.

It is 18 months since he suffered a huge crash during practice for the North West 200 International Road Races which left him with a badly broken femur, plus a broken knee.

Now he has discarded his crutches and is walking unaided following a series of operations.

Wilson said: “I have to get the strength back in my leg muscles and then work on my knee as it needs an extra 40 degrees of bend before I can ride a bike.

“I am putting everything into that as I want to be back racing in 2018.

“I am focusing on being back out at the beginning of the season at the end of March and remain positive.

“I realise it will be a couple of years before my leg is back to full strength and I will be having intensive physio to achieve this.”

Wilson raced for Gearlink Kawasaki for a number of years in the British Supersport Championship – his best result being a very close runner-up spot, missing out on the title by one point, and he has finished every season within the top five.

With the assistance of crutches, he re-joined the team as rider coach for the 2017 season.