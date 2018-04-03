MOTOR SPORT: Abbi goes for pole on two fronts

British karting champion Abbi Pulling will be on the grid for the first round of the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The 15-year-old history maker from Gosberton is making her debut for West Midlands-based Total Control Racing after reaching the final of the Ginetta Junior scholarship competition last October.

It came after Pulling successfully competed in the Super One TKM karting series where she became the first junior female driver ever to win the title in its 27-year history.

As well as Ginetta, Bourne Academy Year 10 student Pulling will be back to defend her Super One Series title and attempt to make more history by becoming the first driver ever to retain the championship.

She said: “The only way I’d lack motivation to win the Super One TKM title again is if I do a full season in Ginetta because no Super One driver has ever come back and defended the title successfully.

“My chances of doing so are probably even better than last year because there’ll be a lot of newer drivers in karting.

DOUBLE BID: Abbi Pulling has entered the new Ginetta Junior Championship this season when she will also defend her Super 1 TKM karting crown. Photo supplied.

“Also, there’s a new track being used, but I’ve already raced there so I know some of the ins and outs of it already.

“The first round of Super One TKM in Scotland on May 12 and 13 is looking good for us, but there’ll be some close races this season.

“For Ginetta, I want to be the rookie champion because it’s quite a prestigious thing to win.

“I also just want to be competitive and make myself a worthwhile person to invest in.

“But I don’t want to be seen as a female driver - I just want to be seen as another driver and that’s what I’ve got in karting where all the other drivers see me as just another competitor on the grid.

“Driving is probably the most important thing to me and there’s nothing else I’d rather do career-wise than being a racing driver.”