MARTIAL ARTS: Students show skills with 100% pass rate

Seven children have passed their 1st Dan black belt in multi fighting arts system from the Holbeach class.

Gracie Elgie – who previously graded in 1st Dan kick boxing – was joined by James Lunn, Morgan Doyle, Bayley Doyle, Jobe Burton, Grace Parvini and Fionn Rooney.

Grading for 1st Dan black belt took nearly two hours 0n two days with a 100 per cent pass rate.

Some of the children have been training for more than five years.

All students had to show their abilities in front of a panel of two senior black belts and two martial arts masters.

Multi fighting arts system consists of ju jitsu, kickboxing, karate and kung fu.

All seven students are now learning different systems until they are able to grade for their 2nd Dan which will be no sooner than three years.

Multi fighting is taught to children and adults, teaching students how to defend themselves if attacked.

Coach Sally Maddison said: “The children also learn discipline, respect and build up their confidence.

“It is made very clear that no student is allowed to use this system unless it is in self defence.

“We do not tolerate bullying in any form. Any student found to be abusing this will no longer be training under the Multi Fighting Arts Federation.”

Richard Bradley is the founder of the federation and, with his partner Sally, they teach different styles.

In the past year they have had 100 per cent pass rate in adult black belt gradings as well as the children.

They both teach through the week in the evenings and weekends. For information, email multifightingarts@hotmail.com or call 07949 428158 and leave a message.