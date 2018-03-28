HOCKEY: Your guide to all the games

East League results and fixtures
RESULTS
SATURDAY
Men’s Premier A: Saffron Walden 2 Ipswich 2, Letchworth 3 Wapping 3, Spalding 2 Harleston Magpies 10.
Men’s Premier B: CoP 2nd 6 Dereham 3, Waltham Forest 2 West Herts 2nd 2.
Men’s Division One: Old Southendian 1 Cambridge City 3rd 3, Upminster 5 Long Sutton 3, Bishop’s Stortford 3 Cambridge Nomads 3, Broxbourne 3 Wapping 3rd 3, Sudbury 2 East London 2.
Men’s Division Three NW: Kettering 5 March Town 1, CoP 4th 5 Ely City 1, CoP 5th 2 St Neots 1, Spalding 2nd 5 Spalding 3rd 1.
Men’s Division Four NW: Alford & District 3 Bourne Deeping 3rd 2, Cambridge Nomads 2nd 0 CoP 6th 4, Cambridge City 5th 0 St Ives 2nd 4, St Neots 2nd 1 Long Sutton 2nd 10.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd 2 Cambridge City 6th 3, Spalding 4th 4 Wellingborough 0, St Neots 4th 0 Wisbech Town 3rd 4, St Ives 3rd 3 Kettering 2nd 3.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Bourne Deeping 5th 2 Bourne Deeping 6th 1, Long Sutton 3rd 1 CoP 8th 0, Leadenham 2nd 5 Leadenham 3rd 1.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge Nomads 2 St Ives 2nd 0, Cambridge South 0 CoP 2nd 0.
Women’s Division Three NW: CoP 3rd 2 Horncastle 1, Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0 Huntingdon 8, Bury St Edmunds 2nd 3 Spalding 2nd 2, March Town 1 Cambridge City 4th 8.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Long Sutton 2nd 2 Spalding 3rd 3.
SUNDAY
Men’s Premier A: St Albans 16 Spalding 1.
Men’s Division One: Wapping 3rd 2 Cambridge City 3rd 3.
Men’s Division Four NW: Bourne Deeping 4th 1 Wisbech Town 2nd 3.
Men’s Division Five NW: Louth 5 March Town 2nd 0.
Women’s Division Three NW: Haverhill 5 March Town 0, Huntingdon 1 Cambridge City 4th 4.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spilsby 9 Woodhall Spa 0, Bourne Deeping 2nd 9 Louth 2nd 1.
FIXTURES
SATURDAY
Men’s Premier B: Havering v Wisbech Town.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Woodhall Spa v CoP 4th.