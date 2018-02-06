HOCKEY: Your guide to all the games

East League results and fixtures
RESULTS
SATURDAY
Men’s Premier A: Harleston Magpies 6 Letchworth 0, Bedford 4 Chelmsford 1, Cambridge University 5 Saffron Walden 0, Ipswich 4 Spalding 3, CoP 10 Blueharts 0, Wapping 5 St Albans 1.
Men’s Premier B: West Herts 2nd 2 Havering 0, Cambridge City 2nd 1 CoP 2nd 4, Bourne Deeping 3 Waltham Forest 3, Norwich City 2 I-ES 0, Dereham 4 Cambridge University 2nd 2, Wisbech Town 0 Wapping 2nd 1.
Men’s Division One: Long Sutton 2 Sudbury 2, Old Southendian 1 Broxbourne 1, Felixstowe 1 Bishop’s Stortford 6, Cambridge Nomads 1 Cambridge City 3rd 3, Shefford & Sandy 3 Upminster 3, East London 5 Wapping 3rd 0.
Men’s Division Three NW: Ely City 5 Cambridge City 4th 2, CoP 5th 0 Spalding 2nd 2, St Neots 1 Kettering 1, Cambridge City Vets 3 CoP 4th 3, Spalding 3rd 0 Bourne Deeping 2nd 8, March Town 5 Leadenham 1.
Men’s Division Four NW: Long Sutton 2nd 3 Bourne Deeping 4th 0, Cambridge City 5th 1 Cambridge South 3rd 4, St Ives 2nd 8 Alford & District 3, Bourne Deeping 3rd 5 CoP 6th 1, Cambridge South 2nd 3 St Neots 2nd 0, Wisbech Town 2nd 6 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 1.
Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd 6 St Neots 3rd 2, CoP 7th 1 Spalding 4th 5, Wellingborough 4 Louth 2, St Neots 4th 1 Cambridge City 6th 1, March Town 2nd 6 Wisbech Town 3rd 1.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Alford & District 2nd 0 Leadenham 2nd 9, Wisbech Town 4th 2 Long Sutton 3rd 2, CoP 8th 0 Spalding 5th 4, Leadenham 3rd 2 Louth 2nd 4.
Women’s Division Two NW: Pelicans 1 Cambridge Nomads 2, Alford & District 2 Cambridge South 3, Cambridge University 2nd 6 Long Sutton 0, CoP 2nd 8 St Ives 2nd 2, Cambridge City 3rd 6 Wisbech Town 2nd 0.
Women’s Division Three NW: Haverhill 0 Bury St Edmunds 2nd 4, Spalding 2nd 2 CoP 3rd 0, Bourne Deeping 2 Ely City 1, Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0 Cambridge City 4th 2, Horncastle 1 Cambridge University 3rd 8, March Town 5 Huntingdon 3.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Louth 2nd 1 Spilsby 5, Bourne Deeping 3rd 1 Long Sutton 2nd 0, Leadenham 5 Alford & District 2nd 0, CoP 4th 0 Bourne Deeping 2nd 2, Woodhall Spa 0 Spalding 3rd 4.
SUNDAY
Men’s Premier A: CoP 8 Cambridge University 1, Ipswich 0 Bedford 2, Spalding 2 Letchworth 3.
FIXTURES
SATURDAY
Men’s Premier A: Saffron Walden v Wapping, Chelmsford v Cambridge Uni, Letchworth v Bedford, Spalding v Harleston Magpies, St Albans v CoP, Blueharts v Ipswich.
Men’s Premier B: Waltham Forest v Wisbech Town, CoP 2nd v Bourne Deeping, Havering v Cambridge City 2nd, I-ES v West Herts 2nd, Wapping 2nd v Dereham, Cambridge University2nd v Norwich City.
Men’s Division One: Bishop’s Stortford v East London, Broxbourne v Felixstowe, Sudbury v Old Southendian, Cambridge City 3rd v Long Sutton, Wapping 3rd v Shefford & Sandy, Upminster v Cambridge Nomads.
Men’s Division Three NW: Kettering v March Town, Spalding 2nd v St Neots, Cambridge City 4th v CoP 5th, CoP 4th v Ely City, Leadenham v Spalding 3rd, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Cambridge City Vets.
Men’s Division Four NW: Alford & District v Wisbech Town 2nd, Cambridge South 3rd v St Ives 2nd, Bourne Deeping 4th v Cambridge City 5th, CoP 6th v Long Sutton 2nd, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v Cambridge South 2nd, St Neots 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd.
Men’s Division Five NW: Louth v March Town 2nd, Spalding 4th v Wellingborough, St Neots 3rd v CoP 7th, Cambridge City 6th v Kettering 2nd, Wisbech Town 3rd v Horncastle 2nd, St Ives 3rd v St Neots 4th.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Long Sutton 3rd v Leadenham 3rd, Bourne Deeping 5th v Wisbech Town 4th, Spalding 5th v Alford & District 2nd, Louth 2nd v Bourne Deeping 6th.
Women’s Division Two NW: Long Sutton v Cambridge City 3rd, Cambridge South v Cambridge University2nd, Cambridge Nomads v Alford & District, Spalding v Pelicans, Wisbech Town 2nd v CoP 2nd.
Women’s Division Three NW: Ely City v March Town, CoP 3rd v Bourne Deeping, Bury St Edmunds 2nd v Spalding 2nd, Cambridge City 4th v Haverhill, Huntingdon v Horncastle, Cambridge University3rd v Bury St Edmunds 3rd.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Long Sutton 2nd v Spalding 3rd, Spilsby v Woodhall Spa, Alford & District 2nd v Louth 2nd, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Leadenham, CoP 4th v Bourne Deeping 3rd.
SUNDAY
Men’s Premier A: Bedford v St Albans.
Men’s Division Three NW: Spalding 2nd v Cambridge City Vets.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Long Sutton 2nd v Alford & District 2nd.