HOCKEY: Spalding go down after two big defeats

Relegation was confirmed for Spalding men’s first team after conceding 26 goals in two heavy defeats.

They lost 10-2 to Harleston Magpies at Glen Park and then got thrashed 16-1 away to St Albans.

Photos by Tim Wilson

Former National League team Harleston Magpies produced one of the best performances seen from a visiting team this season.

Spalding got off to the worst possible start when they conceded inside 30 seconds with a close-range deflection.

Before they could settle into any momentum, the home team were soon four goals down.

Stuart Cunnington pulled one back from a trademark short corner but Magpies went into the break 6-1 up.

Indiscipline from captain Josh Rowbottom and some petulance from Connor Allen meant Spalding were down to 10 men for almost half the second period.

Spalding battled hard but couldn’t stem the flow of the ruthless Magpies attack.

Rob Dalton earned a penalty in the dying minutes which Glenn Richardson slotted home – but it was all too little, too late.