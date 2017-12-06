HOCKEY: Second-half pressure is not enough

Have your say

A slow start proved costly for Spalding ladies first team on Saturday.

They conceded a short corner to Cambridge South then a swift break was matched by an equally clinical finish to put the visitors 2-0 up after 10 minutes.

Spalding fought back and skipper Jodie Abraham stepped up to strike home from a short corner.

Spalding went into the break trailing but confident that they could get something out of the game.

However, Cambridge had different ideas and defended well despite the home team throwing everything at them in the second half.

Spalding created a few half chances but were unable to find that finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Long Sutton shared six goals with St Ives 2nd. On target were Lyn Tancred (2) and Charlie Leuty.

RESULTS

Men’s Premier A: Wapping 3 Cambridge Uni 0, Harleston Magpies 1 St Albans 2, Ipswich 4 Letchworth 3, Blueharts 2 Saffron Walden 3.

Men’s Premier B: West Herts 2nd 2 Wapping 2nd 2, Dereham 1 Cambridge City 2nd 3, I-ES 2 CoP 2nd 2.

Men’s Division One: East London 12 Felixstowe 1, Long Sutton 2 Wapping 3rd 3, Cambridge Nomads 3 Sudbury 3, Cambridge City 3rd 5 Broxbourne 4, Upminster 2 Bishop’s Stortford 5.

Men’s Division Three NW: March Town 3 St Neots 3, Spalding 3rd 3 CoP 5th 3, Cambridge City Vets 1 Cambridge City 4th 3, CoP 4th 1 Spalding 2nd 3, Bourne Deeping 2nd 3 Kettering 4.

Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd 6 St Ives 2nd 2, Long Sutton 2nd 6 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 2, Cambridge South 2nd 0 Cambridge City 5th 0, Bourne Deeping 3rd 4 Bourne Deeping 4th 1, CoP 6th 2 Cambridge South 3rd 1, St Neots 2nd 3 Alford 1.

Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd 1 Wellingborough 1, Kettering 2nd 2 Wisbech Town 3rd 0, Horncastle 2nd 8 CoP 7th 0, St Neots 4th 0 St Neots 3rd 1, Cambridge City 6th 2 Spalding 4th 3, St Ives 3rd 3 Louth 2.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 3rd 0 Wisbech Town 4th 1, Alford 2nd 4 Louth 2nd 3, Bourne Deeping 6th 5 Spalding 6th 0, CoP 8th 0 Leadenham 2nd 5, Spalding 5th 0 Bourne Deeping 5th 1.

Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd 2 Cambridge Uni 2nd 0, Pelicans 6 Wisbech Town 2nd 1, CoP 2nd 3 Alford 1, Spalding 1 Cambridge South 2, St Ives 2nd 3 Long Sutton 3.

Women’s Division Three NW: March Town 2 Bourne Deeping 8, Haverhill 3 Huntingdon 1, Horncastle 0 Spalding 2nd 0, Bury St Edmunds 3rd 1 Bury St Edmunds 2nd 5, Cambridge City 4th 4 CoP 3rd 0, Cambridge Uni 3rd 2 Ely City 6.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd 1 Bourne Deeping 3rd 1, CoP 4th 12 Woodhall Spa 0, Leadenham 3 Spilsby 4, Bourne Deeping 2nd 5 Long Sutton 2nd 1.

FIXTURES

Men’s Premier A: Harleston Magpies v Wapping, CoP v Cambridge Uni, Ipswich v Bedford, Spalding v Letchworth, Blueharts v Chelmsford, St Albans v Saffron Walden.

Men’s Premier B: West Herts 2nd v Wisbech Town, Dereham v Bourne Deeping, Norwich City v Cambridge City 2nd, I-ES v Havering, Cambridge Uni 2nd v CoP 2nd, Wapping 2nd v Waltham Forest.

Men’s Division One: Long Sutton v East London, Shefford & Sandy v Felixstowe, Cambridge Nomads v Old Southendian, Cambridge City 3rd v Sudbury, Upminster v Broxbourne, Wapping 3rd v Bishops Stortford.

Men’s Division Three NW: Ely City v March Town, Spalding 3rd v St Neots, Cambridge City Vets v CoP 5th, CoP 4th v Cambridge City 4th, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Spalding 2nd, Leadenham v Kettering.

Men’s Division Four NW: Long Sutton 2nd v Wisbech Town 2nd, Cambridge South 2nd v St Ives 2nd, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Cambridge City 5th, CoP 6th v Bourne Deeping 4th, St Neots 2nd v Cambridge South 3rd, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v Alford.

Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd v March Town 2nd, Horncastle 2nd v Wellingborough, St Neots 4th v CoP 7th, Cambridge City 6th v St Neots 3rd, St Ives 3rd v Spalding 4th, Wisbech Town 3rd v Louth.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Alford 2nd v Leadenham 3rd, Bourne Deeping 6th v Wisbech Town 4th, CoP 8th v Spalding 6th, Spalding 5th v Leadenham 2nd, Louth 2nd v Long Sutton 3rd.

Women’s Division Two NW: Pelicans v Cambridge City 3rd, CoP 2nd v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Spalding v Cambridge Nomads, St Ives 2nd v Cambridge South, Wisbech Town 2nd v Long Sutton.

Women’s Division Three NW: Haverhill v March Town, Horncastle v Bourne Deeping, Bury St Edmunds 3rd v Spalding 2nd, Cambridge City 4th v Bury St Edmunds 2nd, Cambridge Uni 3rd v CoP 3rd, Huntingdon vEly City.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Louth 2nd v Spalding 3rd, CoP 4th v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Leadenham v Woodhall Spa, Alford 2nd v Spilsby.