HOCKEY: Results and fixtures

Have your say

Your guide to all the games

RESULTS

SATURDAY

Men’s Premier A: Blueharts 1 Wapping 2, St Albans 4 Cambridge University 1, Saffron Walden 2 Bedford 4, Chelmsford 2 Letchworth 5, Ipswich 0 Harleston Magpies 4, Spalding 0 CoP 6.

Men’s Premier B: Cambridge University 2nd 5 Wisbech Town 1, Wapping 2nd 4 Bourne Deeping 3, Waltham Forest 0 Cambridge City 2nd 3, CoP 2nd 1 Havering 1, Norwich City 2 West Herts 2nd 2, I-ES 3 Dereham 2.

Men’s Division One: Upminster 1 East London 3, Wapping 3rd 7 Felixstowe 0, Bishop’s Stortford 0 Old Southendian 3, Broxbourne 5 Sudbury 1, Cambridge Nomads 4 Long Sutton 0, Cambridge City 3rd 4 Shefford & Sandy 3.

Men’s Division Three NW: Bourne Deeping 2nd 9 March Town 3, Leadenham 3 St Neots 1, Kettering 9 CoP 5th 0, Spalding 2nd 0 Cambridge City 4th 9, Cambridge City Vets 3 Ely City 3, CoP 4th 5 Spalding 3rd 2.

Men’s Division Four NW: St Neots 2nd 0 Wisbech Town 2nd 5, Cambridge Nomads 2nd 0 St Ives 2nd 6, Alford & District 0 Cambridge City 5th 1, Cambridge South 3rd 2 Bourne Deeping 4th 2, Bourne Deeping 3rd 1 Long Sutton 2nd 4, CoP 6th 2 Cambridge South 2nd 4.

Men’s Division Five NW: St Ives 3rd 5 March Town 2nd 3, Wisbech Town 3rd 4 Wellingborough 3, Louth 13 CoP 7th 0, Spalding 4th 7 St Neots 3rd 4, St Neots 4th 0 Kettering 2nd 4, Cambridge City 6th 2 Horncastle 2nd 1.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Louth 2nd 2 Wisbech Town 4th 1, Long Sutton 3rd 5 Spalding 6th 0, Bourne Deeping 5th 0 Leadenham 2nd 4, CoP 8th 0 Alford & District 2nd 1, Spalding 5th 3 Bourne Deeping 6th 2.

Women’s Division Two NW: St Ives 2nd 0 Cambridge City 3rd 3, Wisbech Town 2nd 0 Cambridge University 2nd 11, Long Sutton 2 Alford & District 2, Cambridge South 2 Cambridge Nomads 2, Spalding 3 CoP 2nd 3.

Women’s Division Three NW: Cambridge University 3rd 8 March Town 0, Huntingdon 1 Bourne Deeping 8, Ely City 3 Spalding 2nd 4, CoP 3rd 2 Bury St Edmunds 2nd 3, Bury St Edmunds 3rd 1 Haverhill 2, Cambridge City 4th 5 Horncastle 0.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Bourne Deeping 2nd 2 Spalding 3rd 0, Long Sutton 2nd 1 Woodhall Spa 3, Leadenham 3 Louth 2nd 0, Alford & District 2nd 2 CoP 4th 6.

SUNDAY

Men’s Premier A: St Albans 5 Saffron Walden 1, Harleston Magpies 4 Wapping 4, Letchworth 0 CoP 8.

Men’s Premier B: Cambridge University 2nd 3 CoP 2nd 0.

Men’s Division One: Felixstowe 3 Long Sutton 2.

Men’s Division Five NW: Wisbech Town 3rd 4 Louth 4.

Women’s Division Two NW: CoP 2nd 1 Cambridge University 2nd 0.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Men’s Premier A: Harleston Magpies v Letchworth, Bedford v Chelmsford, Cambridge University v Saffron Walden, Ipswich v Spalding, CoP v Blueharts, Wapping v St Albans.

Men’s Premier B: West Herts 2nd v Havering, Cambridge City 2nd v CoP 2nd, Bourne Deeping v Waltham Forest, Norwich City v I-ES, Dereham v Cambridge University 2nd, Wisbech Town v Wapping 2nd.

Men’s Division One: Long Sutton v Sudbury, Old Southendian v Broxbourne, Felixstowe v Bishop’s Stortford, Cambridge Nomads v Cambridge City 3rd, Shefford & Sandy v Upminster, East London v Wapping 3rd.

Men’s Division Three NW: Ely City v Cambridge City 4th, CoP 5th v Spalding 2nd, St Neots v Kettering, Cambridge City Vets v CoP 4th, Spalding 3rd v Bourne Deeping 2nd, March Town v Leadenham.

Men’s Division Four NW: Long Sutton 2nd v Bourne Deeping 4th, Cambridge City 5th v Cambridge South 3rd, St Ives 2nd v Alford & District, Bourne Deeping 3rd v CoP 6th, Cambridge South 2nd v St Neots 2nd, Wisbech Town 2nd v Cambridge Nomads 2nd.

Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd v St Neots 3rd, CoP 7th v Spalding 4th, Wellingborough v Louth, St Neots 4th v Cambridge City 6th, Horncastle 2nd v St Ives 3rd, March Town 2nd v Wisbech Town 3rd.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Alford & District 2nd v Leadenham 2nd, Spalding 6th v Bourne Deeping 5th, Wisbech Town 4th v Long Sutton 3rd, CoP 8th v Spalding 5th, Leadenham 3rd v Louth 2nd.

Women’s Division Two NW: Pelicans v Cambridge Nomads, Alford & District v Cambridge South, Cambridge University 2nd v Long Sutton, CoP 2nd v St Ives 2nd, Cambridge City 3rd v Wisbech Town 2.

Women’s Division Three NW: Haverhill v Bury St Edmunds 2nd, Spalding 2nd v CoP 3rd, Bourne Deeping v Ely City, Bury St Edmunds 3rd v Cambridge City 4th, Horncastle v Cambridge University 3rd, March Town v Huntingdon.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Louth 2nd v Spilsby, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Long Sutton 2nd, Leadenham v Alford & District 2nd, CoP 4th v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Woodhall Spa v Spalding 3rd.

SUNDAY

Men’s Premier A: CoP v Cambridge University, Ipswich v Bedford, Spalding v Letchworth.