HOCKEY: Results and fixtures

RESULTS

SATURDAY

Men’s Premier A: Spalding 3 Cambridge Uni 9, Blueharts 0 Bedford 4, Saffron Walden 4 Chelmsford 4.

Men’s Premier B: Norwich City 3 Wisbech Town 0, I-ES 3 Bourne Deeping 3, Cambridge Uni 2nd 1 Cambridge City 2nd 4, Wapping 2nd 2 Havering 0, Waltham Forest 0 CoP 2nd 2, Dereham 2 West Herts 2nd 1.

Men’s Division One: Cambridge Nomads 0 East London 6, Cambridge City 3rd 7 Felixstowe 0, Upminster 3 Old Southendian 2, Wapping 3rd 3 Sudbury 1, Bishop’s Stortford 4 Broxbourne 4, Shefford & Sandy 6 Long Sutton 4.

Men’s Division Three NW: Cambridge City Vets 2 March Town 2, CoP 4th 4 St Neots 5, Bourne Deeping 2nd 6 CoP 5th 2, Leadenham 0 Cambridge City 4th 5, Kettering 10 Spalding 2nd 1, Spalding 3rd 1 Ely City 7.

Men’s Division Four NW: Bourne Deeping 3rd 1 Wisbech Town 2nd 7, CoP 6th 0 St Ives 2nd 4, St Neots 2nd 0 Cambridge City 5th 1, Cambridge Nomads 2nd 2 Bourne Deeping 4th 1, Alford & District 3 Cambridge South 3rd 1, Cambridge South 2nd 1 Long Sutton 2nd 1.

Men’s Division Five NW: St Neots 4th 0 March Town 2nd 6, Cambridge City 6th 1 Wellingborough 5, St Ives 3rd 4 CoP 7th 0, Wisbech Town 3rd 2 St Neots 3rd 1, Louth 2 Spalding 4th 1, Horncastle 2nd 0 Kettering 2nd 3.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): CoP 8th 1 Leadenham 3rd 1, Spalding 5th 4 Wisbech Town 4th 0, Louth 2nd 0 Leadenham 2nd 6, Long Sutton 3rd 2 Bourne Deeping 5th 1, Bourne Deeping 6th 1 Alford & District 2nd 1.

Women’s Division Two NW: Spalding 1 Cambridge Uni 2nd 3, St Ives 2nd 1 Alford & District 5, Wisbech Town 2nd 1 Cambridge Nomads 4, Long Sutton 5 Cambridge South 0, CoP 2nd 7 Pelicans 0.

Women’s Division Three NW: Bury St Edmunds 3rd 2 March Town 2, Cambridge City 4th 4 Bourne Deeping 5, Cambridge Uni 3rd 1 Spalding 2nd 0, Huntingdon 1 Bury St Edmunds 2nd 4, Ely City 0 CoP 3rd 0, Horncastle 1 Haverhill 0.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Leadenham 3 Spalding 3rd 0, Alford & District 2nd 1 Bourne Deeping 3rd 3, Bourne Deeping 2nd 6 Woodhall Spa 1, CoP 4th 7 Louth 2nd 0.

SUNDAY

Men’s Premier A: Blueharts 0 Chelmsford 2.

Men’s Premier B: West Herts 2nd 3 Wisbech Town 1, Dereham 1 Bourne Deeping 2, Norwich City 2 Cambridge City 2nd 4.

Men’s Division Three NW: Ely City 4 Leadenham 1, Cambridge City Vets 1 CoP 5th 0.

Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd 6 March Town 2nd 4, Horncastle 2nd 0 Wellingborough 1.

Women’s Division Three NW: Horncastle 0 Bourne Deeping 3, Huntingdon 2 Ely City 7.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Men’s Premier A: Harleston Magpies v Chelmsford, Letchworth v Saffron Walden, CoP v Ipswich, Wapping v Spalding, Cambridge Uni v Blueharts, Bedford v St Albans.

Men’s Premier B: West Herts 2nd v CoP 2nd, Havering v Waltham Forest, Dereham v Norwich City, Wisbech Town v I-ES, Bourne Deeping v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Cambridge City 2nd v Wapping 2nd.

Men’s Division One: Long Sutton v Broxbourne, Sudbury v Bishop’s Stortford, Shefford & Sandy v Cambridge Nomads, East London v Cambridge City 3rd, Felixstowe v Upminster, Old Southendian v Wapping 3rd.

Men’s Division Three NW: Ely City v Spalding 2nd, Cambridge City 4th v Kettering, Spalding 3rd v Cambridge City Vets, March Town v CoP 4th, St Neots v Bourne Deeping 2nd, CoP 5th v Leadenham.

Men’s Division Four NW: Long Sutton 2nd v Cambridge South 3rd, Bourne Deeping 4th v Alford & District, Cambridge South 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Wisbech Town 2nd v CoP 6th, St Ives 2nd v St Neots 2nd, Cambridge City 5th v Cambridge Nomads 2nd.

Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd v Spalding 4th, St Neots 3rd v Louth, Horncastle 2nd v St Neots 4th, March Town 2nd v Cambridge City 6th, Wellingborough v St Ives 3rd, CoP 7th v Wisbech Town 3rd.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Alford & District 2nd v Bourne Deeping 5th, Leadenham 2nd v Long Sutton 3rd, Bourne Deeping 6th v CoP 8th, Leadenham 3rd v Spalding 5th, Spalding 6th v Louth 2nd.

Women’s Division Two NW: Pelicans v Cambridge South, Cambridge Nomads v Long Sutton, Cambridge City 3rd v Spalding, Cambridge Uni 2nd v St Ives 2nd, Alford & District v Wisbech Town 2nd.

Women’s Division Three NW: Haverhill v CoP 3rd, Bury St Edmunds 2nd v Ely City, Horncastle v Bury St Edmunds 3rd, March Town v Cambridge City 4th, Bourne Deeping v Cambridge Uni 3rd, Spalding 2nd v Huntingdon.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spilsby v Long Sutton 2nd, CoP 4th v Leadenham, Spalding 3rd v Alford & District 2nd, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Bourne Deeping 2nd.

SUNDAY

Men’s Premier B: Wapping 2nd v Waltham Forest.

Women’s Division Three NW: Bury St Edmunds 2nd v Horncastle.