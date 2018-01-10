HOCKEY: Positives in away defeat

Have your say

Spalding ladies first team suffered a 5-1 defeat to Alford in their first game of the new year.

A fortunate goal came against the run of play and left Spalding behind before a rocket from Ellie Holland got them back in the game.

As Spalding felt unlucky not to finish their chances, Alford capitalised and led 3-1 at half-time.

Amy Wells worked hard throughout the game to regain possession for the away team, who conceded two more goals in their bid to get something back.

Despite the result, Spalding can take positives from the chances they created and will hope to take better advantage of these in the coming games.

Long Sutton drew at home to Pelicans with Lyn Tancred on target.

On Sunday, the men’s first team shared four goals with East London. Josh Baker and Josh Fyson scored for Sutton.

RESULTS

SATURDAY

Men’s Premier A: Wapping 2 CoP 1, Letchworth 5 Blueharts 0.

Men’s Premier B: Wisbech Town 1 Dereham 2, Bourne Deeping 3 Norwich City 4, Cambridge City 2nd 2 I-ES 1, Havering 1 Cambridge Uni 2nd 0, CoP 2nd 3 Wapping 2nd 2.

Men’s Division One: East London 2 Shefford & Sandy 1, Felixstowe 1 Cambridge Nomads 5.

Men’s Division Three NW: Kettering 6 Ely City 2, March Town 10 Spalding 3rd 1, St Neots 1 Cambridge City Vets 1, CoP 5th 0 CoP 4th 3, Spalding 2nd 4 Leadenham 4.

Men’s Division Four NW: Alford & District 2 Long Sutton 2nd 6, Wisbech Town 2nd 3 Cambridge South 2nd 2, St Ives 2nd 3 Bourne Deeping 3rd 0, Cambridge City 5th 1 CoP 6th 2, Bourne Deeping 4th 7 St Neots

2nd 2, Cambridge South 3rd 1 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 2.

Men’s Division Five NW: Louth 1 Kettering 2nd 1, March Town 2nd 2 Horncastle 2nd 2, Wellingborough 11 St Neots 4th 0, CoP 7th 1 Cambridge City 6th 2, St Neots 3rd 1 St Ives 3rd 4, Spalding 4th 5 Wisbech Town 3rd 2.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Long Sutton 3rd 3 Alford & District 2nd 1, Leadenham 3rd 0 Bourne Deeping 6th 3, Wisbech Town 4th 0 CoP 8th 0, Bourne Deeping 5th 3 Louth 2nd 1, Spalding 5th 1 Leadenham 2nd 4.

Women’s Division Two NW: Long Sutton 1 Pelicans 1, Alford & District 5 Spalding 1, Cambridge South 6 Wisbech Town 2nd 1.

Women’s Division Three NW: Ely City 3 Haverhill 0, March Town 1 Horncastle 5, Bourne Deeping 7 Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0, Spalding 2nd 1 Cambridge City 4th 2, Bury St Edmunds 2nd 4 Cambridge Uni 3rd 1, CoP 3rd 1 Huntingdon 4.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Long Sutton 2nd 2 Louth 2nd 0, Spalding 3rd 0 CoP 4th 1, Bourne Deeping 3rd 0 Leadenham 10, Woodhall Spa 3 Alford & District 2nd 0, Spilsby 1 Bourne Deeping 2nd 2.

SUNDAY

Men’s Division One: Long Sutton 2 East London 2, Upminster 3 Broxbourne 1.

Men’s Division Three NW: Spalding 3rd 0 St Neots 9, CoP 5th 1 March Town 8.

Men’s Division Five NW: Cambridge City 6th 3 St Neots 3rd 1, St Ives 3rd 2 Spalding 4th 1.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Louth 2nd 1 Long Sutton 3rd 5.

Women’s Division Three NW: Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0 Spalding 2nd 0, Cambridge City 4th 3 Bury St Edmunds 2nd 2.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Men’s Premier A: Spalding v Cambridge Uni, Blueharts v Bedford, Saffron Walden v Chelmsford.

Men’s Premier B: Norwich City v Wisbech Town, I-ES v Bourne Deeping, Cambridge Uni 2nd v Cambridge City 2nd, Wapping 2nd v Havering, Waltham Forest v CoP 2nd, Dereham v West Herts 2nd.

Men’s Division One: Cambridge Nomads v East London, Cambridge City 3rd v Felixstowe, Upminster v Old Southendian, Wapping 3rd v Sudbury, Bishop’s Stortford v Broxbourne, Shefford & Sandy v Long Sutton.

Men’s Division Three NW: Cambridge City Vets v March Town, CoP 4th v St Neots, Bourne Deeping 2nd v CoP 5th, Leadenham v Cambridge City 4th, Kettering v Spalding 2nd, Spalding 3rd v Ely City.

Men’s Division Four NW: Bourne Deeping 3rd v Wisbech Town 2nd, CoP 6th v St Ives 2nd, St Neots 2nd v Cambridge City 5th, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v Bourne Deeping 4th, Alford & District v Cambridge South 3rd, Cambridge South 2nd v Long Sutton 2nd.

Men’s Division Five NW: St Neots 4th v March Town 2nd, Cambridge City 6th v Wellingborough, St Ives 3rd v CoP 7th, Wisbech Town 3rd v St Neots 3rd, Louth v Spalding 4th, Horncastle 2nd v Kettering 2nd.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): CoP 8th v Leadenham 3rd, Spalding 5th v Wisbech Town 4th, Louth 2nd v Leadenham 2nd, Long Sutton 3rd v Bourne Deeping 5th, Bourne Deeping 6th v Alford & District 2nd.

Women’s Division Two NW: Spalding v Cambridge Uni 2nd, St Ives 2nd v Alford & District, Wisbech Town 2nd v Cambridge Nomads, Long Sutton v Cambridge South, CoP 2nd v Pelicans.

Women’s Division Three NW: Bury St Edmunds 3rd v March Town, Cambridge City 4th v Bourne Deeping, Cambridge Uni 3rd v Spalding 2nd, Huntingdon v Bury St Edmunds 2nd, Ely City v CoP 3rd, Horncastle v Haverhill.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Leadenham v Spalding 3rd, Alford & District 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Woodhall Spa, CoP 4th v Louth 2nd.

SUNDAY

Men’s Premier A: Blueharts v Chelmsford.

Men’s Premier B: West Herts 2nd v Wisbech Town, Dereham v Bourne Deeping, Norwich City v Cambridge City 2nd.

Men’s Division Three NW: Ely City v Leadenham, Cambridge City Vets v CoP 5th.

Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd v March Town 2nd, Horncastle 2nd v Wellingborough.

Women’s Division Three NW: Horncastle v Bourne Deeping, Huntingdon v Ely City.