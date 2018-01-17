HOCKEY: Home defeat for Spalding

Have your say

Spalding men’s first team were unable to make a positive start to the second half of their bid to remain in the East League’s top flight.

They lost 9-3 at home to Cambridge University who are continuing to improve as the academic year continues.

Spalding succumbed to some clinical finishing with five goals coming from the set-piece penalty corner.

The visitors raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Steve Rogers’ trademark goal got the home crowd cheering and captain Josh Rowbottom also got in on the act as the first half closed at 5-2.

Knowing that putting the university side under pressure was key, Spalding got another one back through Stuart Cunnington to give some hope of an epic comeback.

The battle continued and the game became more end-to-end, but Spalding could not find another goal.

With just 12 minutes on the clock remaining, the usual story of lack of fitness took its toll as Spalding conceded four goals to give a flattering scoreline, despite a deserved win for the visitors.

Spalding, still with just two points to their name, face title-hunters Wapping this weekend.

Meanwhile, Long Sutton lost another high-scoring game against Shefford & Sandy in Division One.

Ben Shore and Daniel Batten produced first-half equalisers. Luke Jackson and Will Cook were on target in the second period.