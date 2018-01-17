HOCKEY: Five-star display from Long Sutton

Long Sutton ladies struck five times against second-placed Cambridge South.

After a disappointing run of results, the home team produced a dominant display.

Skipper Jo Bland was on hand to put Long Sutton in front.

Within a few minutes, the lead was doubled as another run into the D saw the ball stopped illegally from the goalline and a flick was awarded. Up stepped Tania White from the back to score.

Just before half-time the ball found its way to Charlie Leuty at the top of the D who stroked the ball high in the air and it somehow managed to lob the keeper.

With 15 minutes to go, Leuty made a break from midfield and fed Lyn Tancred, who stroked a calm shot into the far corner of the net for a 4-0 lead.

A sixth short corner was awarded and from the initial Tancred strike, Lisa Baker was positioned to deflect the ball past the keeper for a 5-0 advantage.

Spalding ladies first team were up for the challenge at Glen Park after last week’s defeat – but an excellent performance was not enough as Cambridge University 2nd went home with a 3-1 win.

The visitors went ahead within the first 1o minutes and, despite Spalding’s best efforts and some great saves from Christina Dewing, the university girls kept up the pressure to make it 2-0 at half-time.

The second period saw Spalding produce their share of chances when Amy Wells’ well-timed strike hit the post and her rebound went high over the crossbar.

Spalding showed grit and determination and were rewarded with a consolation goal resulting from a slick one-two move between Karen Timby and Claire Hindmarsh.

But the university team scored again and Spalding’s fate was sealed.