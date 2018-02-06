HOCKEY: Double blow keeps Spalding at bottom

Have your say

Spalding men’s first team suffered two more defeats to remain at the foot of the league table.

They lost 4-3 at Ipswich on Saturday then suffered a last-minute defeat against Letchworth at Glen Park on Sunday.

Spalding v Letchworth

An experienced Ipswich side held on to win the crucial relegation battle and leave Spalding with an even harder task of staying in the East League’s top flight.

Travelling with several key players missing, Spalding settled quickly.

They had two chances to open the scoring but some sloppy defending allowed Ipswich to poach a goal with their first meaningful attack.

The second half saw Spalding dominate while Ipswich were happy to soak up the pressure and play off the break.

This tactic worked as Ipswich doubled their lead before Robert Dalton muscled his way through to liven the game up.

Pressing hard and having more possession, Spalding were then subject to some fragile defending as they conceded a third before Stuart Cunnington’s short corner reduced the arrears again.

Ipswich were gifted a penalty with 10 minutes to go to increase their lead.

Matt Day pounced at the far post to give Spalding a chance in the final five minutes.

Cunnington went into the sin bin and Spalding were left frustrated as they failed to find an all-important equaliser.

In a rearranged fixture against Letchworth, there was further heartbreak for Spalding despite a spirited performance.

Steve Rogers opened the scoring and Rob Dalton made it 2-1 after a well-taken short corner at the other end.

Letchworth levelled again on the stroke of half-time with a penalty.

A last-minute winner ended Spalding’s hopes of a point.

Meanwhile, Long Sutton shared four goals against Sudbury with Josh Fyson and Luke Jackson on target.

The ladies first team lost 6-0 at Cambridge University 2nd.